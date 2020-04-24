A look at second-round picks – Up News Info

A look at instant reactions from Up News Info staff to second-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft. See first-round analysis here.

No. 33. Cincinnati: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson.

The Bengals find a weapon to play with quarterback Joe Burrow and eventually replace A.J. Green. Higgins had 59 sacks in both 2018 and 19.

No. 34. Indianapolis: WR Michael Pittman, USC.

The son of a former NFL player, Pittman had 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns last year. A good target for new quarterback Philip Rivers.

35. Detroit: RB D & # 39; Andre Swift, Georgia.

The second draft runner is selected and the Lions imagine that Swift will partner with Kerryon Johnson. Swift had seasons of 1,049 and 1,218 rushing yards for Georgia and also caught 73 passes in his career.