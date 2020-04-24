90-Day Fiance Exclusive: What Happens When Tom Goes To Darcey

The Tom and Darcey saga in 90 day promise: before 90 days it is not over yet.

In the exclusive preview of the Sunday April 26 episode of the TLC reality show, Tom travels to Darcey's home in Connecticut after their disastrous meeting in New York City.

"I have decided, foolishly or not, to go to Connecticut to deliver the letter I wrote to Darcey. I feel bad about how things happened in New York and I would like to correct them," says Tom in a confessional. .

It's only been a day since Tom told Darcey that he met someone else, but that he still had mixed feelings. The meeting ended with him asking if he had put on weight. Darcey came out and quickly blocked it from messaging programs.