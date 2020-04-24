7 lesser-known facts about birthday boy Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan is an actor who enjoys a very passionate fan base. Their track record alone at the box office gives us enough proof of their loyalty, as they go to theaters for each of their releases, no matter what. But even though he might have one of the country's biggest fan followers, there are a few things his fans might not know about him. So, on the occasion of Varun Dhawan's birthday, we decided to list 7 lesser-known facts about the actor. Scroll down and tell us how many of them did you know.

1. Varun Dhawan was extremely mischievous as a child and his parents often talked about how they had a difficult time raising him.

2. Varun's father, David Dhawan, refused to release him through his home production as he wanted him to come out and take on a role with his own ability.

3. During the Badlapur shooting, Varun Dhawan completely isolated himself to take on the character of a depressed man who lost his family.

4. Varun Dhawan is a huge Govinda fan and even personally asked him to see Main Tera Hero as he considered it a tribute to the veteran actor.

5. Varun Dhawan has a BA in Business Administration from the University of Nottingham Trent, UK.

6. Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of former WWE wrestler and Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock. Dwayne also wished Varun once on his birthday, which the actor regards as his best birthday present.

7. Varun Dhawan is also a fan of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Interestingly, the two stars also share their date of birth.