6ix9ine asks the judge to allow him to shoot music videos in the backyard

The legal team of the success creator & # 39; FEFE & # 39; He has filed legal documents asking for a judge's permission to record his new music videos in the backyard while in home confinement.

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ineNew music may come sooner rather than later. The rapper has been actively working on his new albums since he was released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now eager to use his time in home confinement to shoot music videos.

According to TMZ, the New York City native's legal team has filed legal documents asking Judge Engelmayer to allow the rapper to spend up to 2 hours in his backyard once a week to work on music videos. The documents note that the hip-hop star's parole officer knows the request and has no objection, so he only needs the judge's stamp of approval as well.

In October 2019, while still behind bars, 6ix9ine already won a new record deal worth more than $ 10 million with its old label, 10K Projects. Under the agreement, the spitter "Gummo" will release two albums, one in English and one in Spanish, as soon as he is released from prison.

And that's exactly what he's been planning after the judge granted him an early release on April 2. His lawyer Dawn Florio confirmed that his client intends to release two new albums "as soon as possible." The lawyer added: "Yes, you can release music. What you are going to do is that you already have that advance for 10K Projects. So you have to release an album in Spanish and an album in English. So that's what you are going to do." . He has reportedly set up a home studio to record the albums.

Additionally, the 23-year-old star has marked concerts in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe, and South America in 2020 and 2021, earning him $ 500,000 per show. He, however, has to wait until his home confinement ends in three months before he can travel abroad for the shows.