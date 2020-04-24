52 new deaths; Seniors Now Major Focus – Up News Info

Los Angeles County reported 52 more coronavirus-related deaths on Friday. That's fewer deaths than the 68 reported on Thursday, and represents the first decline in recent days. The new report moves the total death toll from the virus region to 848.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the County Public Health Department, said Friday that there were 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 18,517. She emphasized that these numbers were a low count, as the county is still awaiting test results from various laboratories. Dr. Ferrer also noted that 23% of people who get COVID-19 need to be hospitalized.

Of the 52 new deaths reported, 43 of those people were over the age of 65. That is approximately 83%.

Most of those who died from the virus in Los Angeles County were residents of skilled nursing facilities. As a result, the county will issue an order suspending "all communal meals and activities" at these facilities.

Meanwhile, statewide, in a move that will allow California restaurants to rehire workers, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a deal with FEMA and local governments that will use restaurants to prepare and deliver three meals a day to eligible seniors. Newsom says the association will provide an unlimited number of meals, and that restaurants will be reimbursed at rates ranging from $ 16 for each breakfast to $ 28 for each dinner.

Locally, Los Angeles County Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl propose to mail a ballot to all eligible L.A. County voters. for the November general election amid continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," said Hahn, author of the motion. "We don't know what challenges we will face in this pandemic this November, but by mailing each voter a ballot by mail we can ensure that everyone can cast their ballot safely, no matter what the future holds."

City News Service contributed to this report.