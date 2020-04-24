50% chance of showers, thunderstorms in the afternoon Friday

There is a 50% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms in Denver on Friday as snowfall is expected to continue in the mountains.

According to the forecast from the National Weather Service, the sky over Denver on Friday should be partially sunny as the high temperature reaches 57 degrees. City winds will blow up to 21 mph. On Friday night, overcast skies have a 30% chance of rain and the low nighttime temperature should drop to 38 degrees.

Saturday is a small chance, 20%, of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Denver, the weather service said. The sky will be partially sunny and the high temperature should reach 62 degrees under a partially sunny sky.

Sunday weather in Denver should be mostly cloudy with a high temperature close to 75 degrees. Drier and warmer weather is expected from Sunday to Wednesday.