On the second night of the NFL Draft, the Patriots made their first pick, knocking out safety Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne as the 37th overall pick.

Dugger earned a 6.34 NFL lead rating, projecting to start in his first two league seasons.

Here are five things to know about the 6-foot-1, 217-pound Dugger, who recorded a second time of 4.49 on the 40-yard dash and had a 42-inch vertical jump in the NFL Combo.

A historic choice

Dugger, the first Lenoir-Rhyne player to be selected since 2000 (John Milem), is the first D2 player selected in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft since 2006, when the Oakland Raiders selected Thomas Howard of Texas-El He passed .

He is the first Patriots pick to come from a D2 school since Zach Moore (Concord) was called up in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. Moore was active in eight regular games with New England, recording three tackles, one half sack and one forced fumble, but did not appear in the postseason when the team won Super Bowl XLIX against Seattle. He was released in September 2015 and played four more years in the NFL.

He spent six years in college.

Dugger, who turned 24 on March 22, signed up for Lenoir-Rhyne for the 2014 season, which he drew red. After appearing as a 10-game starter for the Bears as a red jersey freshman in 2015, he retired from his sophomore year as a red medical jersey.

He exploded as a junior, earning first-team All-South Atlantic Conference honors as a defensive and return defense specialist, also earning the second All-Region team and an All-American honorable mention in last position.

Despite his lost time as a senior in 2019, appearing in just seven games due to a hand injury, Dugger was honored with the Cliff Harris Award as the best defensive player in a small school.

His main project showed his focus on the NFL.

In February, Dugger joined forces with two of his soccer teammates to build a laser-timed 40-yard dash machine for his main project as an engineering physics student.

"The most important thing for me was doing things," Dugger said in a promotional video for the university. "When we got to a problem, and we were hanging on it, and we completed it, it was a great feeling."

A Lenoir-Rhyne story details how Dugger and his teammates Demarius Hampton and Saaehim Brooks sometimes worked on the timer late into the night, because it was their only chance between soccer and school. Dugger worked primarily on the software part of the project.

In the end, they built a cell phone-operated timer that would stop when a runner crossed a laser at the finish line. Dugger said the timer was modeled after the technology used in the NFL Combine.

A basketball family

Dugger's mother, Kimberly, was inducted into the Fort Valley State University Hall of Fame after a record career at the school south of Atlanta. As a powerhouse, she received offers from more than 40 schools, including Tennessee, but decided to stay closer to home.

Her older brother Patrick played professional basketball internationally.

It almost seemed like Dugger would also play basketball at the next level, earning county-wide first team honors at Whitewater High School in Decateur, Georgia.

A confessed "late bloomer,quot;

Maybe it was basketball genetics, but Dugger, who was a 5-foot-11-inch, 170-pound guard, didn't break the starting lineup on the soccer team until his senior year.

"I was a late bloomer," said Dugger, according to The Athletic. "I feel like many schools were skeptical."