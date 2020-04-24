49ers select WR Brandon Aiyuk with 25th pick in NFL Draft – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) The 49ers advanced late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick.

San Francisco traded the 31st pick, the 117th pick they acquired earlier in the night from Tampa Bay, and the 176th pick to the Minnesota Vikings.

Aiyuk was second in the Pac-12 last season with 1,192 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for Arizona State. The Reno native transferred to ASU after two years at Rocklin’s Sierra College and is excited to return to Northern California. He tweeted a photo of himself on the 49ers team shortly after being drafted.

It was already written … 4 years! So excited to be a part of the @ 49ers organization! #faithful pic.twitter.com/frt7u94To3 – Brandon Aiyuk (@ THE2ERA) April 24, 2020

Aiyuk measures just 6 '1' but stands out with an 81-inch wingspan. He was the sixth wide receiver recruited in the first round and meets a great need for the 49ers after Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Saints in free agency last month.

😁😁😁 Welcome to the squad! 🔥 https://t.co/3LyeIer0tg – George Kittle (@ gkittle46) April 24, 2020

The 49ers finish the first night of the draft with only three teams left in the next two days. (# 156, 210, 217)