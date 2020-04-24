& # 39; RHOBH & # 39; Sutton Stracke backs off on Rihanna's fenty diss after a backlash

WENN / Avalon

In a new interview, the new cast member of the Bravo show clarifies that his comments are not directed at the singer's clothing brand and blames the issue for causing a misunderstanding.

Up News Info –

"The real housewives of Beverly Hills"rookie Sutton Stracke It soon generated controversy as soon as season 10 premiered on April 15. The reality star, who also owns a boutique, took an interest in the co-star. Dorit KemsleyThe white dress with corset and jacket as she asked where she got it from. When Dorit told her it was from RihannaHe's Fenty, Sutton mistaken him for Fendi.

Dorit then corrected it, saying it is Rihanna's luxury clothing brand. That seemed to incite Suddon to grow gloomy. "If a celebrity has collaborated, I might care less. I mean, if God came down and helped collaborate with Tom Ford in this dress, that doesn't interest me," she joked. Fenty, however, is not a collaboration.

Given Rih's large fan base, his comments led Sutton to hot water. Fans noted that the singer is the brand's creative director, while the brand's parent company is the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, the parent company of Fendi, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and many other well-known luxury brands. .

After the reaction, Sutton seemed to be backing down on his new opinion on his earlier opinion on Rihanna's brand. Blaming the issue for causing the misunderstanding, he told PEOPLE: "What was lost was the first thing that passed through Dorit's mouth, which was, 'I love your dress.'" Sutton added, "I really loved it. how she looked, she looked beautiful that night. "

"Honestly, God and Tom Ford coming together would be a great dream come true, because I love them both equally," he continued. "I wasn't referring to Dorit's dress. If I like something, I'm going to like it because I like it. Not because God and Tom Ford teamed up to do it. It had nothing to do with Rihanna and [parent company] LVMH. I love Rihanna I have three teenage children here at the house, so I didn't mean that at all. "

She admitted that she needed to be more careful about what she said on camera. "You can't be the editor on this. We can try to explain ourselves later, and it's crazy how you can change the edit, but I can't control that," he shared, before joking, "It's so much fun because I ask myself," God, Am i such an idiot I had no idea. "I hate to see myself as a jerk. Maybe I could be one."