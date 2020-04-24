& # 39; Protection agents. & # 39; Actor J. August Richards comes out as gay

Home Entertainment & # 39; Protection agents. & # 39; Actor J. August Richards...

Protection agents. Actor J. August Richards has officially come out as gay.

Earlier this week, the actor spoke about his role on the Dads Council, where he plays a gay, married doctor with fellow cast member Sarah Wayne Callies on an Instagram Live where he made the announcement.

"If I think about why I even got involved in this industry, it was really to combat oppression: I knew how people of color who saw on TV, or didn't see on TV, affected me, and so being a gay married man With a family, on television, I don't take anything I do lightly, and you know, you have the opportunity to put a picture in millions of homes … I wanted that picture to be honest and I wanted it to be correct. "

