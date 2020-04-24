3 players the Patriots could face on Day 2 of the NFL draft

The Patriots decided to change the first round during the NFL draft on Thursday. New England sent the 23rd pick to the Chargers (who took linebacker Kenneth Murray) for the 37th and 71st elections.

Looking to the second day of the draft (which begins at 7 p.m. tonight), the Patriots have the following options:

Second round

Pick 37 (fifth in the second round)

Third round

Pick 71 (seventh in the third round)

Pick 87 (23 in the third round)

Pick 98 (34 in the third round)

Choose 100 (36th in the third round)

And here is a look at some of the best remaining players:

Some players the Patriots could take: Predicting who Bill Belichick will recruit is a difficult decision, as the Patriots coach has a penchant for surprise elections.

Still, here is a look at some players who have been linked to New England and make sense as potential picks on the second day of the draft:

Xavier McKinney, security: Alabama security has been tied to the Patriots for weeks. He was interviewed by New England on the combine, admitting that it was "one of the most difficult meetings I had."

Since Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung (the Patriots' current starting insurance) are over 30 years old, a versatile player from Nick Saban's show could appeal to Belichick.

A.J. Epenesa, defensive line: A productive defensive finish, Epenesa was seen as a possible option for New England if they had kept the 23rd pick.

At 6-5, 275 pounds, Epenesa has made comparisons to former Patriots passer Trey Flowers.

Cole Kmet, tight end: Kmet is big (6-6, 262 pounds) and fast (he ran a 4.7-second, 40-yard dash on the combine). Overall, he's considered the top tight end in the draft, which is obviously a position the Patriots will need to update.

When asked about the possibility of replacing Rob Gronkowski in New England, Kmet said he had tried to model his game according to Patriots legend.

Trivia: Jeff Okudah, a cornerback from the state of Ohio, finished third in Thursday's draft. He was the first cornerback in the top three since 1997. Name that player.

(Answer at the end).

Tip: Originally drafted by the Seahawks, he also played for the Patriots in 2009.

In this day: In 1983, Hawks center Tree Rollins and Celtics guard Danny Ainge quarreled during the two-team playoff series. After Ainge boarded the 7-foot-1-inch Rollins, the two struggled in a tangled mess of players.

At the bottom of the pile, Rollins bit Ainge's finger.

"I had to get a rabies vaccine and a tetanus shot, but they had to let the bite drain so it doesn't get infected," Ainge recently told Boston Herald Writer Steve Bulpett. "So they sewed it loose so it could drain."

Classic rewind: Hideo Nomo's no-hitter in 2001, the first at Camden Yards.

Trivia Answer: Shawn Springs