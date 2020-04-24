2Chainz clarifies that his Atlanta restaurant will not be open for dinner amid the partial reopening of Georgia

Roommates, many were surprised when reports emerged that 2Chainz would officially open the doors of their Atlanta restaurant for dinner service, as Georgia partially reopens its businesses. Well, now he's taken a step forward to set the record straight, and says the news about his restaurant's reopening was completely bogus.

As we previously reported through TMZ, 2Chainz business partner Snoop Dillard said that "2 Chainz's two joints, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, serve meals starting Monday and are making public safety a priority." Reportedly, staff temperatures would also be checked when they check in, mandatory gloves for all employees and masks for cooks and disposable paper menus. Also, any staff member showing signs of COVID-19 would be sent home.

Dillard also reportedly added that customers will also enjoy using hookahs as they will be available and will be cleaned and disinfected frequently, saying: "They are planning to recover 65% of restaurant staff: 80 people – And the hope is to have everyone back at work eventually. "

Well, the reaction was immediate for 2Chainz, and many called him on social media for failing to put the health and safety of Atlanta residents before the desire to make money, even as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Georgia.

He spoke to local news outlet CBS 46 and clarified that initial reports of the opening of his restaurant were inaccurate and that he has no current plans for a reopening at this time.

