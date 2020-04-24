20th Street Cafe in Denver permanently closes amid coronavirus closure

After 74 years in downtown Denver, the 20th Street Cafe this week closed permanently amid the closure of the coronavirus.

Third-generation cafe owners Rod and Karen Okuno announced the closure on Facebook on Wednesday.

"We thought we had a few years left before we retired," the Okunos wrote, "but with everything that has happened in the world and in the economy, we decided that trying to reopen after the pandemic and trying to achieve a realistic situation would be impossible. . "

The Okunos ran 20th Street Cafe for 20 years, following in the footsteps of Rod's parents and grandparents, who opened the restaurant during the day on 20th and Lawrence Streets in 1946.

"Somehow 20th Street Cafe managed to stay open during many good times and not so good times," they said. "Some crazy ups and downs in the economy, but the latter turned out to be insurmountable for our little corner of the world."

20th Street Cafe is the last longtime Denver restaurant to announce its permanent closure during the coronavirus closure. The Market in Larimer Square announced earlier this month that it would close after more than 40 years in business.

The Racines restaurant also announced this month that it would close permanently after 36 years, but not until 2021. The owners of that restaurant say their decision to close is not related to the pandemic.

The Colorado Restaurant Association this week released the results of its latest member survey, in which 22% of the 200 restaurant owners who responded said they would close in late May if they couldn't reopen their businesses.

