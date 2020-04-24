2020 NFL Draft Winners and Losers: Cowboys, Broncos Get It Right; Eagles, Packers fail in Round 1

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft featured some interesting twists and turns, but the franchise's quarterbacks were the dominant starter.

Cincinnati opened the draft by taking Joe Burrow at No. 1, and Miami grabbed Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5. The Chargers selected Justin Herbert an election later, and the big surprise came at No. 26 when the Packers took Jordan Love. Those were the big names in a first round that featured various trades.

Which teams and players came out as winners and losers in the 2020 NFL Draft. Sporting News will break that down as the three-day draft unfolds.

These are the main conclusions of Round 1:

2020 NFL Draft Winners and Losers

Winners: Bengals and Dolphins win QB franchises

Two franchises needing franchise quarterbacks earned their QBs.

The Bengals landed at Burrow, and despite all the pre-draft talks, the selection makes sense for both of them. Burrow, who comes from one of the best seasons in the history of college football, stays close to home in a state where he is an icon. Cincinnati, who spent a lot on free agency, encouraged a real rebuild around sophomore coach Zac Taylor. This is unlike Carson Palmer in 2005. Burrow should have a better chance of succeeding. He's that kind of game changer. The "740,quot; shirt was a nice touch.

Miami made the risk-reward choice by taking Tagovailoa to the No. 5 pick, and it meets a need for a quarterback. Tagovailoa's talent in Alabama was undeniable, but he comes with injury problems after a season-ending hip injury. In the end, sophomore coach Brian Flores gets a franchise quarterback he can build on.

Burrow and Tagovailoa faced each other at No. 1-vs.-No. 2 matchup between LSU and Alabama last season. It will be interesting to see both of them grow with their new franchises. They were the two best quarterbacks on the board, and the Bengals and Dolphins made the right decisions.

Loser: Packers QB plan

Aaron Rodgers is 36 years old and in 2005 fell to No. 24 in the NFL Draft. The Packers surprised by taking Utah state quarterback Jordan Love in the first round at No. 26.

Cue the Favre-style drama, right?

Green Bay relayed to Clemson's catcher Tee Higgins and Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet that they were more pressing positional needs for a team whose window to return to the Super Bowl reopened in season one of Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay could have made this move in at least two years, considering Rodgers is under contract until 2023. It was too early to create that drama.

Winner: Broncos and Cowboys WRs

The Broncos were looking to trade to catch a catcher, and GM John Elway didn't have to. Denver got Jerry Jeudy, Biletnikoff Award winner and Alabama catcher.

Jeudy was one of the best college football players in the past two seasons. He had 159 catches for 2,742 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 17.2 yards per catch for the Crimson Tide, and meets Denver's need. Jeudy should pair well with Courtland Sutton and gives Drew Lock another option in the receiving game.

This was well executed at number 15.

Two picks later, Dallas picked up a great catcher at Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. Lamb averaged 19.0 yards per catch with the Sooners for his career and is another vertical pass threat that should be fine with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Loser: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles needed a catcher upgrade, and the board did not fall in their favor with Henry Ruggs III, Lamb and Jeudy flying first off the board.

Philly settled for Jalen Reagor, who proved to be a game creator at TCU, but the 5-11, 200-pound receiver was not as consistent in college as the names drafted in front of him.

The fact that the Eagles missed Lamb at Dallas expense made it even worse.

Winners: Ohio State Corners

The Buckeyes increased their corner line by sending two more cornerbacks to the NFL. Jeff Okudah to Detroit at No. 3 was obvious, but the Raiders took Damon Arnette at No. 19.

Ohio State has now sent 15 cornerbacks to the first round since 2020.

Losers: A.J. Epenesa and Big Ten Edge Rushers

The Iowa defensive end was considered a top-10 pick before last season, but a regular performance in the NFL Combine led to a slide to Day 2. That's surprising considering the hype about the prospect in the simulated projects.

He was not the only Big Ten Edge runner who slipped. Yetur Gross-Matos of Penn State and Zack Baun of Wisconsin also dropped out of the first round.

Winner: Tackles

This was a busy first round that started with Andrew Thomas of Georgia on the No. 4 pick for the New York Giants.

Cleveland took Alabama's Jedrick Wills at number 10, and the Jets took Mekhi Becton from Louisville with the next pick. Tristan Wirfs from Iowa went to the Bucs at number 13, Austin Jackson from UCS went to Miami at number 18 and Isaiah Wilson from Georgia went to Tennessee at number 29.

There are six quality tackles in what was a fantastic class on the job.

Losers: Safeties

Alabama's Xavier McKinney and LSU's Grant Delpit were two of the best SEC securities in recent seasons, but both fell in the first round.

They will surely be among the high-priority picks on Day 2, but it was somewhat surprising that none of the players were taken in the first round. Instead, the draft was heavy for cornerbacks, with six players from that position group selected.