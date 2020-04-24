2020 NFL Draft: Patriots trade in first round

With tons of talent still available, the Patriots traded Day 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, sending their first-round solitaire, the 23rd overall pick, to the Los Angeles Chargers for a pair of picks on Friday night.
New England received an early second-round pick (No. 37 overall) and a third-round pick (No. 71 overall). The Patriots currently have five picks on Day 2, including four third-round picks and 13 overall.
This is the 78th time that Bill Belichick has made a draft day trade during his time with New England and the 27th time it has gone down.
