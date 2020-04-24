2020 NFL Draft: Mike Vrabel Explains His Backdrop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Many NFL general managers and coaches had their children appear on camera with them from home as teams made selections on the opening night of a more unusual NFL draft during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scene behind Titans coach Mike Vrabel was highlighted on Thursday, with one teenager dressed as a superhero and the other in one of his father's old Pro Bowl shirts.

What the hell is going on at Mike Vrabel's house right now? pic.twitter.com/QwEOqLVsYV – Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 24, 2020

And yes, Vrabel had to explain what was happening in a video call with reporters after the Titans selected tackle Isaiah Wilson.

"It's been a long quarantine around here, man," said Vrabel. "We have a lot of 19 and 18 year olds, and, you know, they are crazy." And again, they saw all the other kids as the draft progressed and said, well, we'll give it our little twist. It was fun."

Screenshots circulated on social media showing someone in the background, and Vrabel made it clear that her oldest son Tyler, an offensive lineman from Boston College, was not caught in the bathroom.

"Tyler was sitting on a bar stool next to his mother, and as fate would have it, he seemed probably more than that," said Vrabel. "Carter and Jackson wanted to be part of this and to be behind me. Tyler wanted nothing to do with it. So we'll see where Tyler goes and try to get back to Boston College here when things work out. "

The outfit worn by Jackson, a friend of Vrabel's youngest son, Carter, was originally planned to help draw more fans to his high school baseball games this spring. The suit mimics the Freeze, a career promotion in the Atlanta Braves game.

"I think they probably joined in about 10 or 15 minutes," said Vrabel.