2 McKinney women die from COVID-19 in nursing home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Two older women with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 have died in a McKinney nursing home in the past two days, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

An 85-year-old woman died Thursday night, and a 95-year-old woman died early this morning in the same facility.

"Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of these women," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "All of us in Collin County are saddened by the reporting of these COVID-19 deaths within our community."

As of Friday morning, CCHCS reported 609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 429 of those reported individuals recovering and 16 hospitalized. The two deaths reported Friday mark the fifteenth and sixteenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.

