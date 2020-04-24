2 Chainz to reopen its Georgia restaurants for dinner despite community fear of COVID-19

Amid Governor Brian Kemp's reaction to reopen the state of Georgia, 2 Chainz has decided to open his Escobar restaurant and tapas.

According to TMZ, the rapper and his business partner, Snoop Dillard, have decided to open both venues, but with security precautions, of course.

"The two joints of 2 Chainz, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, serve meals for dinner starting on Monday: your business partner and co-owner, Snoop dillard, he tells TMZ, and they are making public safety a top priority. "

Reportedly, staff temperatures will also be checked when they check in, mandatory gloves for all employees and masks for cooks and disposable paper menus. In addition, any staff member who shows signs of COVID-19 will be sent home.

Customers will also enjoy using hookahs as they will be readily available and will be cleaned and disinfected frequently. People were already bringing their own hose, before the viral pandemic, also according to TMZ.

It was also reported that since the restaurant now allows dinner, the company will be allowed to bring people back to work.

"We were informed that sales at both locations fell 95% during the shutdown, and the restaurants were forced to suspend around 80% of their staff. With the return of the dinner service, Snoop says they plan to bring in I return 65% of the restaurant staff, 80 people, and the hope is that everyone will return to work eventually. "

As previously reported, 2 Chainz and Snoop have also donated meals to medical workers, during this time.

Mayor Keisha Bottoms has expressed concern over the reopening of the state. In an interview she said:

"I saw the ad watching Channel 2 like the rest of Georgia. I didn't know what was coming and obviously the governor is the governor and he certainly has the prerogative to make the orders that he considers appropriate. He did not consult me. I do not know what was the reasoning and the data that the governor used to make this decision, because I have not spoken to him, but I did not know it beforehand. "

She continued,

"The Governor and I have traditionally had a very good working relationship, so with all due respect I can say that I disagree with this order. But again, I don't know what the Governor is based on. To the extent that We have been successful with the numbers, I would venture to say that it is because we have been very aggressive in the actions we have taken. What I know is that we are not yet doing asymptomatic tests and people with mild symptoms, so I do not think we have a very clear idea of ​​what our real numbers are. "

At a recent press conference, President Trump stated that he disagreed with Governor Kemp.

"I told Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that I totally disagree with his decision to open certain facilities that violate Phase One guidelines for the incredible people of Georgia."

See this post on Instagram TSR Staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ Amid Governor Brian Kemp's reaction to reopen the state of Georgia, # 2Chainz has decided to open his Escobar restaurant and tapas bars. _________________________________ According to @TMZ, the rapper and his business partner, Snoop Dillard, have decided to open both locations, but with security precautions, of course. _________________________________ "2 Chainz's two joints, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, serve dinner meals starting Monday, their business partner and co-owner, Snoop Dillard, tells TMZ, and they are making public safety a top priority." _________________________________ It is also reported that staff will have their temperatures; read more at theshaderoom.com (📷: @gettyimages) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on April 24, 2020 at 10:31 a.m. PDT

YOU. and Killer Mike, rappers and prominent figures from the Atlanta community have also expressed concern over the reopening of the state.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

Source: https://www.tmz.com/2020/04/24/2-chainz-reopening-atlanta-restaurant-dine-in-service-sit-down-safety-precations-coronavirus-escobar-tapas/