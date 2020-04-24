2 Chainz to reopen Atlanta restaurants amid Georgia reopening

Earlier this week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp revealed that he intended to open the state today, April 24. The decision has been hotly debated, with some arguing that there was a risk of facilitating the spread of COVID-19, while others claimed that an economic slump is on the way if the Georgian economy does not open soon.

Reactions have been mixed, however, 2 Chains, the Atlanta rapper, recently announced that he was opening the doors of two of his restaurants in the Georgian city. On Monday, TMZ reported, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas will resume regular operations.

Before the Georgia economy closed, 2 Chainz restaurants continued to make money through their takeout service, however, it is commonly believed that restaurants generally get much of their money from alcohol sales.

To curb the spread of the virus, restaurants will continue to take serious precautions, including checking the temperatures of staff members before their shift begins; cooks should wear masks; employees will wear gloves and customers will receive paper menus.

According to TMZ, the move to get the restaurant up and running comes after 80% of its employees had to be laid off. As a result of the quarantine across the country, their sale plummeted by 95%, so there was no other option but to send people home.

Since the Georgian economy is reopening, the restaurant intends to bring back 80 of its employees. Also, there are plans to have 2 performances by Chainz and Snoop Dillard. As noted above, the decision to reopen the economy has been controversial.

Governor Brian Kemp wants companies to reopen, while Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms thinks it is a bad idea. Clearly, there are different views on the correct course of action.

Earlier this week, Killer Mike said he did not plan to reopen his barber shop in the coming days. The personality stated that the health of the public was too important and that it was better to keep the doors closed. The killer Mike, during a conversation with TMZ, stated that he would continue to slow down.



