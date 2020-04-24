2 Chainz backs down on plans to reopen Atlanta restaurant after reaction

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Birthday Song & # 39; and business partner Snoop Dillard change their minds about the reopening of their Escobar Restaurant and Tapas restaurants for dinner even as the Georgia governor lifted the restrictions.

2 Chainz He is not reopening his Atlanta restaurants for dinner after receiving a backlash. After Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the controversial decision to allow nonessential businesses to open, the rapper and business partner Snoop Dillard planned for their Escobar and Tapas restaurants to return to full service beginning Monday, April 27.

However, they have changed their minds after their plans were criticized for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Snoop tells TMZ: "After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not been officially decided when we will start having dinner service."

The hit creator "No Lie" also told local news outlet CBS 46 that initial reports of his restaurant's reopening were inaccurate. He went on to clarify that he has no current plans for a reopening at this time.

Previously, Snoop and his business partner were reported to be planning to bring back 65% of the restaurant's staff, 80 people, and the hope was that everyone would eventually return to work. They reportedly would maintain safety precautions by monitoring the temperature of their staff when they check in, wearing gloves, masks for cooks and disposable paper menus.

Following reports of his plans to reopen restaurants, internet users shared their two cents on social media, and many against the rapper's decision. "Very disappointed with @ 2chainz. So Escobar, 2 Chainz's restaurant will open on Monday and I quote & # 39; They also plan to have DJs on weekends & # 39;" one person tweeted. "Why the hell is he putting his staff and community at risk like this? How trash is this?"

Another commented: "It is difficult to believe that people say that they care about people's health, but that they go against what has kept them safe, which is social distancing and staying home." Someone else hit him: "Wrong motion bra! Man, what are you thinking? Why did you make this decision? $ Not that important."