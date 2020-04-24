Home Entertainment 18 Celebrity Instagrams you probably missed this week

This is what you could have missed this week.

3]

Chris Noth cut all of his hair.

4]

Trey Songz celebrated that her son Noah turned one.

5]

Max Greenfield and his daughter saw chairs differently.

6]

Chrissy Teigen's children sat at the breakfast table without bothering.

7]

Jenna Dewan joined TikTok.

8]

Jennifer Stone shared a nostalgia Wizards of Waverly Place Photo.

9]

Ross Lynch called the haters disrespectful of his relationship with Jaz Sinclair.

10]

Hilarie Burton wished her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan a happy birthday.

eleven]

Kylie Jenner and Stormi shared a hug.

13]

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family relaxed comfortably in bed.

14]

George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer celebrated George's birthday with a few shots from a safe distance.

fifteen.

Ruby Rose flipped the switch on her hair.

sixteen.

Omarion and his children celebrated Earth Day.

17]

Reese Witherspoon recalled her time at the Little fires everywhere set.

18]

And Sanaa Lathan celebrated the 20th anniversary of Love and basketball.

