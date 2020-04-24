18 Celebrity Instagrams you probably missed this week

This is what you could have missed this week.
3]
Chris Noth cut all of his hair.
4]
Trey Songz celebrated that her son Noah turned one.
5]
Max Greenfield and his daughter saw chairs differently.
6]
Chrissy Teigen's children sat at the breakfast table without bothering.
7]
Jenna Dewan joined TikTok.
8]
Jennifer Stone shared a nostalgia Wizards of Waverly Place Photo.
9]
Ross Lynch called the haters disrespectful of his relationship with Jaz Sinclair.
10]
Hilarie Burton wished her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan a happy birthday.
eleven]
Kylie Jenner and Stormi shared a hug.
13]
Cristiano Ronaldo and his family relaxed comfortably in bed.
14]
George Lopez and Cedric the Entertainer celebrated George's birthday with a few shots from a safe distance.
fifteen.
Ruby Rose flipped the switch on her hair.
sixteen.
Omarion and his children celebrated Earth Day.
17]
Reese Witherspoon recalled her time at the Little fires everywhere set.
18]
And Sanaa Lathan celebrated the 20th anniversary of Love and basketball.
