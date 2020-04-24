16 ways to get to your country this weekend even without diligence

Diligence It may be delayed, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate country music today!
While thousands of pop culture fans are delaying their festival trips to Indio, California, until October, there are still plenty of ways to take your country wherever you live.
For example, the Saturday poster Carrie Underwood I would totally understand if you want to participate in Stagecouch. But why not do some shopping and buy clothes and accessories from your CALIA line?
As for those hoping to dance Thomas Rhett on opening night, we see you, we listen to you, we feel you.
But as you walk around the house this weekend, consider buying your new song "Be A Light,quot; that benefits the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19. As you do this, preorder your wife Lauren Akins& # 39; upcoming memories. After all, if you are a fan of Thomas Rhett, you are probably a fan of the whole family.
What we are trying to say is that there are still plenty of ways to support your favorite country music artists, have fun and maybe even enjoy some amazing new items.
Keep scrolling below to see all the ways you can activate your country and remember: October 23 will be here before you know it.
Go to sleep with dolly
Yes, you read it well. Dolly parton recently launched it Good night with dolly YouTube series of bedtime stories. With new episodes every Thursday, the beloved country singer will put on her pajamas and read a book from her Imagination Library. Sleep well, you guys!
Buy till you get tired
Ladies and gentlemen, delight yourself this weekend in trendy clothing from your favorite country music artists. Jessie James Decker has her kitty line while Lady Antebellum& # 39; s Hillary Scott has its HSN collection. For types Brad Paisley Moonshine Spirit collaborates with Boot Barn while Luke Bryan has a collection with Cabela & # 39; s.
Pay it later
The voice old student Raelynn partnered with Crown Royal and is raising a glass of whiskey for those in need. For each post fans post using #GenerosityHour, Crown Royal will donate $ 1 to needy bartenders through the USBG Bartender Emergency Assistance Fund of up to $ 400,000. Additionally, Raelynn will be featured on Instagram Live on Friday at 6:30 p.m. EST for the cause.
Participate in Stagecouch
This weekend, Stagecoach is partnering with SiriusXM The Highway for artist Q,amp;A, songs, and more. Dustin Lynch, LOCASH and Jon Pardi They are just some of the artists who participate on the radio and on the official Stagecoach Instagram.
Take a sip of Florida Georgia Line whiskey
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard deserves all the credit for creating Old Camp Whiskey, a smooth peach whiskey that helps celebrate warmer weather and better days to come.
Support new music
During the Coronavirus pandemic, your favorite country artists are still releasing new music. In fact, Big and rich released a new song called "Stay Home,quot;. It may be the quarantine anthem you never knew you needed.
Read all about your favorite country teams
Obsessed with Thomas Rhett and Lauren AkinsInstagram with your family? Trust us, you are not alone. This weekend, pre-order Lauren's upcoming memoir duly titled Living in love: growing together through the changes of life. Other good books include Carrie Underwood& # 39; s Find your way and Tim McGraw& # 39; s Grit & Grace.
Exercise with carrie underwood
If you are like us, chances are that every day consists of a walk outdoors or some exercise indoors. When you're not sweating this weekend, do some shopping and buy clothes from CALIA By Carrie Underwood. After all, you have to look pretty once the gyms open.
Cooking with Trisha Yearwood recipes
When you're in the kitchen this weekend, consider trying one of Trisha YearwoodThe delicious recipes from your cookbooks. There are also recipes from their Food Network program. Trisha's Southern Kitchen that will make your stomach growl in no time.
Join the Brian and Brittney Kelley tribe
During the last years, Florida Georgia Line& # 39; s Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney Kelley They have built a successful fashion brand called Tribe Kelley. "I didn't launch the brand to instantly enrich myself and make a lot of money. I didn't want to create a trademark to occupy my time," Brittney shared with E! News. "This was a passion project that I wanted to connect with and something I really wanted to be a representation of."
Give your man some decent flannels
Warning: if you go to Stagecoach, you will see a lot of flannel. But if you want the best of the best, we suggest Dierks BentleyDesert Son's collaboration with Flag & Anthem. Whether you're looking for a Father's Day gift or want your man to look like a stud at your next gig, this line will help.
Buy some great cowboy boots
Whether you're dancing online in your family room or in the neighborhood, you should have some good cowboy boots. Ashley McBryde He recently teamed up with Ariat and shared his favorites with us. "It is a brand that I identify with, based on heart and perseverance, like my music, my education, my admirers and many people from the countryside who work hard; they make a boot for any job and for anyone," he explained to AND! News.
Stream Bachelor in Paradise
Whether you are a loyal member of Bachelor Nation or you are brand new to the ABC franchise, we recommend seeing Bachelor in Paradise Summer 2019 edition where a dramatic love triangle emerged from some contestants who attended Stagecoach. Warning: maybe focus on the music instead of the connections when you attend.
Sit and watch American idol
When Sunday night comes, gather around the TV and catch Luke Bryan serve as judge in American idol. Plus, Bobby Bones serves as a mentor to emerging talent in hopes of winning their vote. Who knows: maybe these contestants will be performing at Stagecoach for years to come.
Broadcasts the country's most popular hits
Whether you're working from home or lounging around the house this weekend, stream your favorite country artists on YouTube. YouTube Music has a country song list filled with 50 of the best songs in the genre that will have hours flying by.
Cheers to good alcohol
When it comes to drinking alcohol, there is one type of drink that stands out Blake Shelton. It's their own American-made Smithworks vodka. See you in the desert this October country music lovers!
