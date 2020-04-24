16 ways to get to your country this weekend even without diligence

Diligence It may be delayed, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate country music today!

While thousands of pop culture fans are delaying their festival trips to Indio, California, until October, there are still plenty of ways to take your country wherever you live.

For example, the Saturday poster Carrie Underwood I would totally understand if you want to participate in Stagecouch. But why not do some shopping and buy clothes and accessories from your CALIA line?

As for those hoping to dance Thomas Rhett on opening night, we see you, we listen to you, we feel you.

But as you walk around the house this weekend, consider buying your new song "Be A Light,quot; that benefits the MusiCares Relief Fund COVID-19. As you do this, preorder your wife Lauren Akins& # 39; upcoming memories. After all, if you are a fan of Thomas Rhett, you are probably a fan of the whole family.