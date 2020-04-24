$ 10K reward offer for Bob Tang wanted for murder of SF Uber driver – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The FBI offers a reward of up to $ 10,000 for information that directly leads to the arrest of Bob Tang, 50, wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder and dismemberment of an Uber driver in 2017.

The FBI released information about the case on its Twitter account on Friday.

Tang is alleged to have killed the missing San Francisco Uber driver, Piseth Chhay, in May 2017, dismembered his body, and then fled to his Cambodian homeland, the FBI said. The remains of Chhay, husband and father of two children, were found in a Hayward warehouse owned by Tang in June 2017.

In November 2017, a felony arrest warrant was issued for Tang in Alameda County after he was charged with murder.

In March 2019, a second arrest warrant was issued for Tang in the United States District Court in San Francisco after Tang was charged with illegal flight to avoid prosecution.

Tang, 50, is described as Asian, 5 feet 4 inches, black hair, brown eyes and weighing about 130 pounds. It has a mole on the left side of the nose.

Tang has also used several aliases: Bob Tov, Peou Tang, Robert Tang, Kheang Kheng Tov, and Peou Tov.

The FBI said Tang should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the local FBI office, the nearest American embassy or consulate, or submit a suggestion online at tips.fbi.gov. In addition, a hotline for advice in Cambodia was established: +855 2372 8685.