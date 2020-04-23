Zoom 5.0 update addresses some of the main privacy concerns of the app: BGR

Zoom today released Zoom 5.0, an app update with a host of important security features and enhancements.

Zoom's video chat software exploded in popularity once the coronavirus quarantine began, but the app has been plagued with privacy concerns.

Whether you like it or not, it cannot be denied that the coronavirus has turned most of the country into hermits. With orders to stay home in the vast majority of US states. In the US, millions of Americans have been trapped in their homes for weeks at this point. As a result, Zoom's video conferencing software has skyrocketed in popularity in the past few weeks as people have been looking to virtually connect with friends and family.

While there is no shortage of video chat options on the market, Zoom managed to become the app of choice because it is easy to use and offers a superior user experience. While video chat with friends on FaceTime, for example, can lead to frustrating delays and choppy videos, Zoom's technology manages to avoid such problems.

From December 2019 to March this year, the number of people using Zoom increased from 10 million to 200 million. It's a staggering increase by any measure, but Zoom's ascension hasn't been without its fair share of controversy.

Starting in March, a number of troubling privacy-related issues began to emerge. First, the news came out that the Zoom app on iOS was sending analytical data about its user base to Facebook. After that, there were stories involving annoying "zoombombers,quot; and even reports of strangers being able to access apparently private Zoom video recordings.

In the wake of these privacy concerns, Zoom earlier this month said it was implementing a 90-day freeze on new features so its engineers could focus exclusively on addressing a host of privacy issues.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan wrote at the time:

(We) do not design the product with the expectation that, in a matter of weeks, everyone in the world would suddenly be working, studying, and socializing from home. We now have a much broader set of users who use our product in a myriad of unexpected ways, presenting us with challenges we did not anticipate when the platform was conceived. These new use cases, mostly consumer, have helped us discover unforeseen problems with our platform. Journalists and dedicated security investigators have also helped identify pre-existing ones.

In light of all that, Zoom today released Zoom 5.0, an update packed with security enhancements, including 256-bit AES encryption GCM, improved controls for conference hosts, stronger password protection, and more.

Below is a complete summary of the security additions built into the Zoom 5.0 update:

256-bit GCM AES encryption: Zoom is being upgraded to the 256-bit AES GCM encryption standard, which offers increased protection of your meeting data in transit and resistance to tampering. This provides guarantees of confidentiality and integrity at your Zoom meeting, Zoom video webinar, and Zoom Phone data. Released within the week, Zoom 5.0 supports GCM encryption, and this standard will take effect once all accounts are GCM-enabled. System-wide account enablement will take place on May 30.

Zoom is being upgraded to the 256-bit AES GCM encryption standard, which offers increased protection of your meeting data in transit and resistance to tampering. This provides guarantees of confidentiality and integrity at your Zoom meeting, Zoom video webinar, and Zoom Phone data. Released within the week, Zoom 5.0 supports GCM encryption, and this standard will take effect once all accounts are GCM-enabled. System-wide account enablement will take place on May 30. Data routing control : The account administrator can choose which regions of the data center their account-hosted meetings and webinars use for real-time traffic at the account, group, or user level.

The account administrator can choose which regions of the data center their account-hosted meetings and webinars use for real-time traffic at the account, group, or user level. Security icon: Zoom security features, previously accessed through meeting menus, are now grouped together and found by clicking the Security icon on the meeting menu bar in the organizer interface.

Zoom security features, previously accessed through meeting menus, are now grouped together and found by clicking the Security icon on the meeting menu bar in the organizer interface. Robust host controls: Hosts will be able to "Inform a user,quot; to zoom through the security icon. They can also disable the ability of participants to change their name. For education clients, screen sharing is now only done by default on the host.

Hosts will be able to "Inform a user,quot; to zoom through the security icon. They can also disable the ability of participants to change their name. For education clients, screen sharing is now only done by default on the host. Default waiting room: An existing feature that allows a host to keep participants in individual virtual waiting rooms before being admitted to a meeting, Waiting Room is now enabled by default for Education, Basic and Pro single-license accounts. All hosts can now also light the waiting room while their meeting is already in progress.

An existing feature that allows a host to keep participants in individual virtual waiting rooms before being admitted to a meeting, Waiting Room is now enabled by default for Education, Basic and Pro single-license accounts. All hosts can now also light the waiting room while their meeting is already in progress. Compliance with password complexity and default settings: Meeting passwords, an existing Zoom feature, is now enabled by default for most clients, including all basic, single-license Pro and K-12 clients. For managed accounts, account managers now have the ability to define password complexity (such as length, alphanumeric characters, and special character requirements). Additionally, Zoom Phone administrators can now adjust the pin length required to access voicemail.

Meeting passwords, an existing Zoom feature, is now enabled by default for most clients, including all basic, single-license Pro and K-12 clients. For managed accounts, account managers now have the ability to define password complexity (such as length, alphanumeric characters, and special character requirements). Additionally, Zoom Phone administrators can now adjust the pin length required to access voicemail. Cloud recording passwords: Passwords are now set by default for everyone who accesses cloud recordings other than the meeting host and requires a complex password. For managed accounts, account managers now have the ability to define password complexity.

Passwords are now set by default for everyone who accesses cloud recordings other than the meeting host and requires a complex password. For managed accounts, account managers now have the ability to define password complexity. Safe use of account contacts: Zoom 5.0 will support a new data structure for larger organizations, allowing them to link contacts across multiple accounts so people can search and find meetings, chat and phone contacts easily and securely.

Zoom 5.0 will support a new data structure for larger organizations, allowing them to link contacts across multiple accounts so people can search and find meetings, chat and phone contacts easily and securely. Dashboard improvement: Business, business and education plan managers can see how their meetings connect to Zoom's data centers in their Zoom Dashboard. This includes the data centers connected to the HTTP tunnel servers, as well as the Zoom Conference Room connectors and gateways.

Business, business and education plan managers can see how their meetings connect to Zoom's data centers in their Zoom Dashboard. This includes the data centers connected to the HTTP tunnel servers, as well as the Zoom Conference Room connectors and gateways. Additional: Users can now choose not to have their Zoom Chat notifications show a snippet of their chat; new non-PMI meetings now have 11-digit IDs for added complexity; and during a meeting, the meeting ID and Invite option have been moved from the main Zoom interface to the Participants menu, making it difficult for a user to accidentally share their meeting ID.

Say what you want about Zoom, but the company has been quick to acknowledge its mistakes and appears determined to address security concerns as quickly as possible.

