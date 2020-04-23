YouTube turns 15 today: watch the first video uploaded

It's amazing how fast time goes by and how fast things can change. Fifteen years ago today, on April 23, 2005, Jawed Karim uploaded the first YouTube video titled "Me at the Zoo." The rest, as they say, is history.

Karim is one of the YouTube co-founders, along with Steven Chen and Chad Hurley, and the "Me at the Zoo,quot; video is only 18 seconds long. It is the only video on Karim's channel, and has accumulated more than 90 million views in the last 15 years.

Karim was just 25 years old at the time, and took the video in front of the elephants at the San Diego Zoo in California.

"Okay, so here we are, facing the elephants," Karim said. "The good thing about these guys is that they have very, very, very long trunks." And that's great. And that's all there is to say. "

Shortly after Karim uploaded the video, YouTube started working with a beta test. And, when the site was officially launched in December 2005, it was already receiving millions of daily visits.

According to CNNJust a year after Karim created and uploaded the video, Google bought YouTube from Karim, Chen and Hurley for $ 1.65 billion. Today, the platform has more than two billion users, and they watch over a billion hours of video content every day.

The most viewed video on the site during its first decade and a half is the music video for the song by Luis Fonsio and Daddy Yankee Slowly. The video was uploaded on January 12, 2017 and currently has over six billion views.

Number two on the list is Baby Shark Dance, number three is Ed Sheeran's music video for Form yours, and number four is the Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa video for Bye.

Karim never took a "salary, benefits, or even a formal title," according to The New York Times. Although Karim was part of the creation of YouTube, he ended up going to Stanford to earn a master's degree in Computer Science, while Hurley and Chen built the company.

Still, he was one of the company's largest shareholders when it was sold to Google, and made millions with the deal. This was his second Internet jackpot in less than five years, as Jawed Karim was part of PayPal in the early years and made a ton of cash when eBay bought the site.

Ad

In addition to the free videos viewers can watch with commercials, YouTube also has the premium option without commercials for $ 11.99 per month, as well as YouTubeTV, which gives viewers access to over 70 traditional television channels for $ 49.99 per month. .



Post views:

0 0