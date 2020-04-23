Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Restrictions return in China as new cases emerge
As China reopens factories and eases travel restrictions in an effort to recover after the outbreak that shook Wuhan and spread across the country, some northern cities are reporting new cases of coronavirus.
Fresh clumps in places like Harbin, a northeastern city of 10 million people, reveal how complex it will be to return to normal life, not only in China, but in other countries, where similar outbreaks can become common even to a vaccine or other preventive medicine. Measurements are discovered.
According to state media, the dozens of new cases are related to Chinese citizens returning from Russia and the United States. In response, authorities imposed limits in some northern regions, such as preventing outsiders from traveling to other neighborhoods and pointing out high-risk areas that locals should avoid.
Pakistani clergymen override Ramadan blockade
Prominent clerics and religious party leaders in Pakistan have managed to get the government to exempt mosques from closure orders and keep them open during Ramadan, which is expected to start on Friday.
But the government insisted that the faithful keep a distance of six feet from each other, bring their own prayer mats and do their ablutions at home.
"We know that the coronavirus pandemic is a global health problem, but religious duties cannot be abandoned," said a religious leader. "Mosques are highly dependent on donations collected during Ramadan," he added.
Still, a group of prominent doctors urges that mosques be ordered to limit attendance to five worshipers at a time.
Case loading: Authorities say the virus has infected at least 10,100 in Pakistan and killed about 210 people. Experts say the true numbers are probably much higher.
Related: The Al Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites in Islam, will be closed to the public throughout Ramadan to stop the spread of the coronavirus. There will be a daily Facebook broadcast of Ramadan evening prayers as well as the traditional Friday prayer.
Are here the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as updated maps:
-
A Chinese citizen journalist, Li Zehua, who went missing in February after documenting the outbreak in Wuhan, said in a YouTube video that he had been released after a period of forced quarantine. He had not spoken in public since February 26, when he broadcast images of men entering his apartment.
-
The pandemic has calmed political protests in places like Hong Kong, Delhi and Beirut, suddenly stopping months of marches, protests and riots. Now, protest leaders are faced with the question of what happens next.
-
Another 4.4 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million. US stocks rose as investors ignored the data.
-
US lawmakers USA They were to approve a $ 484 billion package Thursday to shore up small businesses and provide additional funding for tests and hospitals.
-
European Union leaders held a conference call on Thursday to try to bridge the gap over a recovery plan to mitigate the pandemic crisis.
Another victim of the coronavirus: American exceptionalism
For Europeans, the coronavirus crisis It exposed two great weaknesses of the United States: erratic leadership that despises science and deep structural problems such as a dysfunctional health system and a social safety net.
Across the world, there is disbelief and sadness in the state of the American leadership. "The United States did not do poorly, it did exceptionally poorly," said a Paris-based political scientist.
Heiko Maas, the German foreign minister, noted that while China took authoritative steps to combat the pandemic, the United States played down the crisis for a long time.
"These are two extremes, neither of which can be a model for Europe," he said.
Related: In this interview with our magazine, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright exposes the global commitment of the USA. The USA, not only with other nations like China to face the pandemic, but also with multilateral institutions like the United Nations.
Our photographer takes you to the forefront of the new war in Afghanistan, in Herat province, where tens of thousands of Afghans have crossed the border from Iran, home to one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world.
The virus now serves as proof of the Afghan government's competition without the United States being its benefactor.
This is what is happening the most.
South Korea: The mayor of the country's second largest city, Busan, He resigned after admitting sexual misconduct, the latest South Korean standout to fall as the #MeToo movement has spread across the male-dominated society.
Snapshot: Above, the tent at the historic Alex Theater in Los Angeles. The entire vintage of Hollywood Movie theaters have been closed for more than a month, along with theaters in the rest of the country, with only riddles (June, July, August, August) about when they might come back to life.
The virtual N.F.L. drought
The National Football League games start in August, so far it has dodged the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic. But his most spectacular off-season event is underway now: the N.F.L. draft, when players learn whether they will get a million dollar contract.
Our Times Insider colleague Terence McGinley discussed the draft with Ken Belson, who has covered the N.F.L. for The Times since 2013. Here are excerpts from their exchange, edited for brevity.
Are you surprised that the N.F.L. Have you proceeded with your off season?
There were a handful of people calling N.F.L. close in sympathy with the other leagues. There were teams that were nervous about the perception of newly minted millionaires at a time when people were suffering and unemployment was rising. Now, two teams told me how surprised they were by the positive reaction to N.F.L. free agency (when star players trade teams for big paydays) and the fact that they think fans have faced that.
In this economy, without new sports, the draft will be an audience show because there is little else to see. And I think they think it will be good for the country to have new content on television. There are 32 new millionaires, it's like a sports lottery. It is a happy sports story when there is a shortage of them.
N.F.L.'s off-season programming It seems fortuitously positioned for this moment, right?
Over the years, it has been deliberate and strategic. The draft was perhaps the most obvious: they began to move it around the country. I would have been in Las Vegas this year. With each move, you get more sponsors and more television coverage.
In a normal year, preliminary speculation begins the moment the Super Bowl ends. It is a craft industry that fills hours and hours of television when there are no games. How good is that, if you're in the business of providing content, you don't have to play a game and it will still take up hours of radio and television talk?
