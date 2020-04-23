Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

Are here the latest updates on the pandemic, as well as updated maps:

A Chinese citizen journalist, Li Zehua, who went missing in February after documenting the outbreak in Wuhan, said in a YouTube video that he had been released after a period of forced quarantine. He had not spoken in public since February 26, when he broadcast images of men entering his apartment.

The pandemic has calmed political protests in places like Hong Kong, Delhi and Beirut, suddenly stopping months of marches, protests and riots. Now, protest leaders are faced with the question of what happens next.

Another 4.4 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the five-week total to more than 26 million. US stocks rose as investors ignored the data.

US lawmakers USA They were to approve a $ 484 billion package Thursday to shore up small businesses and provide additional funding for tests and hospitals.

European Union leaders held a conference call on Thursday to try to bridge the gap over a recovery plan to mitigate the pandemic crisis.

