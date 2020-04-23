Young Thug publishes DM in French Montana: Ya Mama A H * e !!

The fight between Young Thug and French Montana continues to heat up, and Atlanta rapper Young Thug ducked into French's DM to drag him, even calling his mother "hoe."

But the DMs were dated last August.

"Boy, I don't even play like that, I'm not just fighting or sucking … and I'm with anything with my n * gga. Don't play with me like these silly rappers." And this shit isn't even about any hoe the hoe might have, it's about my face card shredder. You stumbling dog, "wrote Thug.

"Look f * ck n * gga in your mouth. Mommy, a hoe. You know what I'm p * ssy with. You can go wherever you want Lil n * gga to go, you all don't know what's up. It's upstairs with me." .

The messages appear to be, at least in part, about a woman. The Frenchman does not appear to have responded to Thug's threats.