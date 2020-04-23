Young Thug and French Montana seem to be fighting over a woman in the summer of 2019

Instagram

Thug and French have been exchanging shots on social media following the latter's controversial comments about beating Kendrick Lamar at the festival, but the tension between them has apparently flared since last year.

Young bully and French Montana they are currently strengthening after the latter stated in an interview that he would overshadow Kendrick Lamar because he has more punches than him, and Thug was among those who argued with his statement. Now, Thugger shared receipts that the tension between him and French has always been there since 2019.

Thug turned to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of him shooting on France's Instagram DM in August 2019. "Don't play games with me like these idiot n *** a rappers. And this sucks." Even if no one is there, you can have the hoe, this is my card shredder, "Thug wrote in the DM." What the fuck is in his mouth? Yeah, mom, h **. You know what I'm with, dammit. "

Later he continued: "You can go wherever you want Lil n *** a, you all don't know what's going on." In a separate message, he added: "It happens to me."

Although the image showed that French had seen the messages, it seemed that he never responded.

This came after Thug criticized French for his comments on having more hits than Kendrick. "You could put someone like Kendrick Lamar next to me on the same stage at a festival, I could outshine him. Not because he's a better rapper, or whatever. It's just that I got more hits," he said in an interview.

While Kendrick remained silent, Thug turned to social media to share his thoughts on the matter. "Listen, bro. Get out of your feelings. I'm just talking from the artist's point of view. You have no more successes at all than Kendrick Lamar, not at all. You will probably never have more successes than friends. So that's out of your head. No I know what you're taking, but get that out of your head, "he said in a video.

From there, the two rappers hurled insults at each other, and at one point, Thug brought meek mill in the mix claiming that he would ask rapper "Going Bad" to send him images of French being knocked out. The rapper "Writing on the Walls" responded by stating that he would give him a million dollars if Thug could show him the images. He also threatened to expose him.