Young Thug and French Montana continue to fight on social media

Earlier this week, French Montana sparked controversy when, during an interview with Complex, she said she had more successes than her contemporary, Kendrick Lamar. Despite Montana's words, the rapper offered due respect to Kendrick.

French's argument is that he has had more charting singles than Kendrick Lamar, therefore it would be easier for him to draw a much bigger crowd at a music festival.

Montana clarified his comments, stating that he wasn't saying he was a better rapper, it's just that he has acquired more great songs in recent years, compared to Lamar, who is best known for his acclaimed albums. However, many fans pointed out that Kendrick has also had many hit songs, including "Humble,quot;, "B * tch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,quot; and "Swimming Pools,quot;.

French Montana, while also respecting Kendrick and saying he had "masterpieces," said he can outshine the rapper on stage because of the number of hits he's had. Regardless of Montana's kind words, a few other rappers got involved, including Young Thug.

So far, fans on social media seem to be on Young Thug's side in this case, mainly due to Kendrick Lamar's status as a phenomenal rapper. Hot New Hip Hop reported on another development on their Instagram feud.

Their battle on social media continued last night and it seems to be getting worse. French Montana accused Young Thug earlier this week of sporting a fake luxury watch featured on the Fake Watch Busta Instagram page. French Montana also claimed the 100,000 new followers Young Thung recently acquired in the last forty-eight hours.

Young Thug responded by suggesting that French Montana get a "flat tea,quot; deal because it is allegedly running out of funds. Young Thug and French Montana have reportedly been fighting privately for the past year.

Ad

Thugger shared a direct exchange of messages on his Instagram in which the two were already arguing. It was reported yesterday that Wheezy also came to fight for Kendrick Lamar, and rapper Gunna shared the same post, hinting at his support.



Post views:

0 0