YOU. Employ fans to stay home after Georgia governor lifts orders

The you and Tiny: The Family Hustle star begs people in Georgia not to go out as he makes his opinion known about Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen nonessential businesses.

YOU. He clearly has no plans to leave despite Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp raising orders to stay home and distance himself socially. The Atlanta-born star has turned to his Instagram page to plead with his fans and people in his home state to continue to isolate themselves amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as he makes his position known about the governor's controversial decision. .

On Tuesday, April 21, the day after Governor Kemp announced his decision to reopen non-core business at a press conference, T.I. published, "Dear Georgia, IDGAFWKSYBSYBAITMFH". The acronym probably meant "I don't give a shit what Kemp says, you better sit your nigger in the king's house."

The rapper-turned-reality TV star continued to emphasize the need for an extended period of quarantine as he shared a meme telling Atlanta residences to follow his "mom's" order to stay home despite permission from Georgia "dad" to "go out and play." He showed his approval as he wrote in the caption, "Straight Like That‼ ️"

According to him, one of his followers wrote in the comment section: "Preach! They are trying to kill our people. Smh." Another simply commented, "Facts." A third user weighed in on Governor Kemp's decision, "Damn, I'm still amazed that stores open, etc."

YOU. She is not the only celebrity to speak out against the decision to reopen nonessential businesses, such as gyms, barbers, hair salons, nail salons, and more, on Friday, April 24. Responding to the ad, part-time residence in Atlanta Cardi B He shared a similar tip: "I just want to let people DON'T RUN AROUND THEIR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS! Once they are sick and in the hospital covertly, they won't be able to see how and what they are being treated with. They will literally make them die slow. ! "

She continued, "They're not fostering greedy patience with the right foods, tea to boost their immunities. IMMEDIATE MEDICATIONS! Your parents, grandparents, or YOU will likely go on their own in a cold hospital without physical contact with loved ones." She signed it with a strong message about keeping people safe as she wrote "HEALTH ABOUT CAPITALISM!"

Georgia has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 800 coronavirus-related deaths. In announcing the decision, Governor Brian Kemp admitted that reopening his state's economy would cause more people to get sick. The Republican politician stated: "When we have more people moving, we will probably see our cases continue to rise, but now we are much better prepared for that than we were a month ago."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, on the other hand, has expressed disagreement over the decision.