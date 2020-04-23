Yes, Jerry Jones will lead the Cowboys draft alone; no, he hasn't told the explorers not to disturb him

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has greatly affected the way the Cowboys will conduct the NFL 2020 Draft, and Jerry Jones' pimples couldn't be happier.

The Dallas owner / general manager will carry out the draft of the team alone at home, with no one in the vicinity questioning what moves he might make. That includes his son Stephen Jones, Dallas vice president of player personnel, who apparently faced physical violence to make his father stop in his previous election.

"One of the things that I'm not going to miss is when I came out of those shooting rooms over the weekend, my old pimples used to have big old bruises," Jones said (according to the Fort-Star Star-Telegram). "That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three days in a row regarding some of our decisions."

It should be noted that Stephen Jones was the one who stopped his father from recruiting quarterback Johnny Manziel with the 16th pick in the 2014 draft. Instead, they went with guard Zack Martin, a six-time Pro Bowler and four times the first team. All-Pro.

So who knows what kind of mischief Elder Jones might get into?

That said, Jerry Jones will not make all eight of the team's selections entirely on one island. Some media mistakenly reported that he told his scouting department not to disturb him while doing the draft, based on a satirical tweet from Matt Mosley of The Dallas Morning News. Mosley quickly refuted his own tweet once he saw it gain strength:

However, he apparently didn't make things clear quickly enough; The Bleacher Report, for example, was one of several media outlets that treated their tweet as valid news.

.@Bleach Report my Jerry Jones "report,quot; was a satirical headline. I quickly made it clear when I saw him out of control. Please keep in mind. 🤣 – Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) April 23, 2020

So to recap: Jones will make the Cowboys' picks alone, at home (and his pimples will be better for that). However, you will be in contact with your team while making your selections.