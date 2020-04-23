WWE Shares Its Rise After Fighting Wall Street Giant Hits Q1 Estimates – Deadline

World Wrestling Entertainment, which has recently run into some hurdles along the way, the latest COVID-19, beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue and profit. Its shares rose more than 10% on the news.

Net income for the period was $ 26.2 million, or 31 cents a share, while income of $ 291 million soared 60% to $ 182.4 million a year ago. Analysts expected 25 cents and $ 266.5 million, respectively.

The company, which introduced several cost-cutting measures in light of the coronavirus last week, said those moves saved $ 4 million in costs. The company also suspends its $ 500 million share buyback program.

The WWE bouts have provided television networks with 52-week-a-year programming that offers stable ratings at a time when the general entertainment audience is eroding. That reliable flow of programming made him a desirable target for Fox Corp., which paid $ 1 billion for five years of Friday night SmackDown. ESPN also got into the ring with WWE.

Despite extensive closings of its operations, the Stamford, CT-based company has managed to thread the needle in Florida, where state officials this month declared that its Orlando parties were "essential" businesses that could continue. The company's main event, WrestleMania, aired via pay-per-view this month without fan attendance, providing a bizarre visual spectacle. A subsequent broadcast on ESPN drew an average of 720,000 viewers.

In its earnings report, the company stated that its "growth prospects remain strong" despite the impact of COVID-19. "WWE is well positioned to take full advantage of the changing media landscape and the increasing value of live sports rights in the long term," he said.

A particular area of ​​strength was digital, with video views of up to 25% at 9.6 billion. The number of hours of WWE programming consumed on digital and social media increased 15% to 344 million. The company has made its streaming service, WWE Network, free to watch during the pandemic. It had nearly 1.5 million subscribers in the quarter, the company reported.