Wonderlic test results leaked for Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and other NFL 2020 QB Draft

During the NFL Combine, each prospect participates in a Wonderlic test. The results of those tests are supposed to be kept private, but each year the numbers reach the public.

In his NFL Draft trailer series, Bob McGinn of The Athletic has posted Wonderlic scores on nearly every prospect so far. In this post, we will only focus on the numbers of the quarterbacks. We will also focus on whether the results of this test have any effect on the quarterback's prospects as an NFL player.

First, an update to this post: Subsequent reports contradicted McGinn's list of exam scores for the best quarterback prospects. According to former Notre Dame catcher (and fellow 2020 draft prospect) Chase Claypool, Justin Herbert of Oregon scored a 39 (out of 50) instead of the 25 McGinn reported. Sports Illustrated & # 39; s Albert Breer endorsed Claypool's statement.

A 39 would give Herbert the second highest score for quarterbacks, just behind Iowa's 40 Nate Stanley. Herbert won the Campbell Trophy, known as the "Academic Heisman," with a 4.01 GPA in biology.

Breer also reported that Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa had a 19 instead of a 13 and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts had a 21 instead of an 18. Jake Luton and Brian Lewerke also had higher scores than originally reported, according to Breer.

If you are not familiar with what the Wonderlic test is, read this Wikipedia explanation:

The Wonderlic Personnel Test is a popular group intelligence test used to assess potential employees' ability to learn and solve problems in a variety of occupations. Wonderlic is available in 12 different languages ​​and is often used in college, entry-level jobs, and teamwork efforts. It consists of 50 multiple-choice questions that must be answered in 12 minutes.

Wonderlic scores for 2020 NFL Draft quarterbacks

Nate Stanley: 40

Justin Herbert 39 * (previously 25)

Jake Fromm: 35

Joe Burrow: 34

Jake Luton: 33 * (29)

Brian Lewerke 30 * (25)

Jordan Love: 27

Anthony Gordon: 25

Jacob Eason: 23

James Morgan: 23

Jalen hurts: 21 * (18)

Tua Tagovailoa: 19 * (13)

* Updated scores are according to Albert Breer of SI.

Tagovailoa still had Wonderlic's lowest score among 2020 draft eligible quarterbacks at 19, if he replaces McGinn's original reports with Breer's updates. That's just below the historical average of 20 based on data collected from wonderlictestsample.com.

While Stanley's 40 is well above average, it pales in comparison to Ryan Fitzpatrick's score of 48, believed to be the highest Wonderlic test score ever recorded for an NFL quarterback.

SN's Vinnie Iyer has Stanley going to the Bears in the seventh round in his last mock draft.

Joe Burrow (35) and Jake Fromm (34) of Georgia, the No. 1 overall draft pick, also had above-average Wonderlic scores.

Does the Wonderlic test matter?

Now that you know the scores, it's worth knowing if they matter. In short, it depends on who you ask, but most people answer "not really." In a Sports Illustrated column, Edward Krupat, PhD, wrote that Wonderlic is "an outdated way of thinking about intelligence when it comes to predicting performance on the soccer field."

A well-researched article on Medium only looked at quarterbacks and determined that there was a minor benefit to this position: "There seems to be a kind of intelligence threshold, where the best NFL quarterbacks must be at least as smart to see success. But once a QB exceeds that threshold (around a score of 25), their additional intelligence has little or no effect on success on the field. "

Former NFL scout John Middlekauff has said in the past regarding Wonderlic, "It all matters when it comes to quarterbacks."

This article has been updated with new reports on quarterback scores. Contributed Austin Anderson of Sporting News.