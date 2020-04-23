Woman arrested for visiting a closed patio because of Covid-19

Chile, a woman was arrested and charged with trespassing for visiting an Idaho playground that is closed due to the coronavirus.

Parents in the area who are against the confinement turned to social media to post a statement declaring: "There are a lot of us taking our children to the (park) … to rip the tape off the playground … let's take a position!"

Sarah Brady, the woman who was arrested on the playground, stated, "I feel like I was singled out because I was the only person who was arrested."

According to Inside Edition, the police went to the park after receiving multiple phone calls about what was happening in the park. When they arrived, police stated that the caution tape and metal signs announcing that the playground was closed had been removed.

In the video, you can hear the exchange between Sarah and the police officers.

"On what basis?" Sarah asked the officer.

"I just told you that we can close it at any time," replied the officer.

Sarah responded to the officer saying, "Sorry, I didn't hear you. You don't need to talk rude to me. I'm just a mother to my children."

Sarah ended up handcuffed and was arrested when she refused to leave. Other parents were clearly not here because of this, as they chose to protest outside the City Hall, Chile.

