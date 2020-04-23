With parents spending more time at home, children's health gives protection tips – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As northern Texans and their families spend more time at home, Children’s Health offers a timely reminder.

"Injuries are the leading cause of death for children, and about a third of those deaths occur in the home," says Marisa Abbe, injury prevention manager for Children’s Health. "If we know the areas of greatest risk, we can protect ourselves from them."

According to Abbe, one of the most common dangers is children falling from heights. Therefore, parents with ladders are encouraged to install baby gates at the top and bottom, and to take special care with windows.

"We have those window screens and many of us think that window screens are going to prevent children from falling," Abbe said. "But in reality, they are only there to prevent insects from entering."

Another concern is that children get burned.

"We are hearing from our colleagues across the state that there has been an increase in child burns," Abbe said. “Parents are cooking more, perhaps even involving children. And that's great. But, rotate those handles so that curious children cannot walk and throw a hot liquid on them. And if you have a very curious child, perhaps you will move your kitchen equipment to the back of the stove. "

To prevent poisoning at home, Abbe recommends that all cleaning products, medications, vitamins, and even cosmetics be kept out of reach.

And then there are accidental drowning in pools and bathtubs. Experts say that a child can drown in less than an inch of water.

"This generally occurs when the parents leave for a brief moment," Abbe said. "To grab a towel or something you have forgotten. So be sure to get everything you need ahead of time."

Most warnings have been heard before, but experts say more awareness is necessary when there is so much struggle for parental attention.

"What I try to do if I have a meeting or a phone call that I need to devote my attention to, I try to establish a safe space for him to hang out while I can't fully supervise," said Abbe, who has a son 7 years at home. "We are at an unprecedented time when we are juggling trying to teach our children and keep them safe and maybe work at the same time … so I feel that if you know the risk areas and create safe spaces, we can prevent some of these injuries. "

Meanwhile, a children's health dialogue can attest to how quickly accidents can happen.

Adriana Lantzy says that she, her husband and 5-year-old twins had recently gone out to enjoy the sun after being locked inside when she heard her daughter gasp. He turned to see that his son had fallen into the pool.

"It was a matter of seconds," said Lantzy. "He knows how to swim, but he hasn't been able to swim in months." So, we saw that he was struggling … my husband chose him immediately. But I think the key is how fast it happened. "

She said the pool is fenced and that the children are never alone outside, but the scare led them to add some alarms as a precaution.

Experts also fear that parents will avoid emergency rooms when children are injured at home, and remind them that doctors are also available on the Children's Health TeleHealth platform.

"It is not about feeling guilty or judged," Lantzy said. "But know that it can happen to anyone."