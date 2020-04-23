Winners announced on April 25 via Livestream – Up News Info

The NY Emmy Awards, which saw its 2020 awards gala slated for last weekend canceled due to the closure of the coronavirus, said Thursday that they will reveal their winners on Saturday through an awards broadcast program. It is one of the first award shows in the future during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production is underway at the virtual ceremony, which will begin at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, according to N.J. Burkett, president of the New York Chapter at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It will air on NYEmmys.org and on the chapter's Facebook page, @NYEmmyAwards.

Burkett said the envelopes will be opened on video today by solo presenters at different locations, and the winners will post acceptance speeches at # NYEmmys2020. More than 140 winners will be announced.

“There has been very little to be happy about these days. We understand that, ”Burkett said in a statement on the NATAS site. "So here we hope you can organize Zoom and BlueJeans to party with your colleagues, friends and family. (Tuxedos and party dresses are optional, but recommended, along with a champagne toast to celebrate excellence!) "

The virtual ceremony could serve as a template for other Emmmy shows directed by NATAS. The organization has already canceled the Daytime Emmys, Technology & Engineering Emmys and Sports Emmy Awards ceremonies.