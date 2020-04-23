William Daniels, co-owner of Richardson & # 39; s Farm, dies of COVID-19

William Albert Daniels, known as "Mr. Account." —Courtesy of Mackey Funeral Home

William Albert Daniels had a "sweet tooth, youthful spirit, and spicy sense of humor," and for those who worked with him on Richardson's farm in Middleton, he was known as "Mr. Account."

Daniels, who was a co-owner and worked on the farm for 45 years, died last Friday of COVID-19-related complications, according to his obituary. He was 82 years old.

While he spent part of his professional career in real estate and started Antec Pool Supplies, "he loved,quot; working at Richardson & # 39; s and continued to work there "until he was 70," says his obituary.

"For many employees he was a mentor who gave them their first job, along with confidence and a sense of responsibility," says the obituary. "They affectionately referred to him as 'Mr. Counts'. Many returned over the years to thank him for his faith in his abilities. He was deeply indebted to everyone who worked so hard to keep the Dairy in place. happy he is today. "

Daniels was married to his wife, Anne Richardson Daniels, for 53 years, and they raised three children. Later in life, he had Parkinson's disease and lived in a care facility. His wife visited him almost every day.

Richardson's Farm. —Courtesy of Mackey Funeral Home

"Although the family is very sad to lose him, everyone expects him to enjoy his ice cream, eat a lot of jelly donuts and entertain everyone in heaven," says his obituary.

