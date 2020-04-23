William Daniels, co-owner of Richardson & # 39; s Farm, dies of COVID-19

William Albert Daniels had a "sweet tooth, youthful spirit, and spicy sense of humor," and for those who worked with him on Richardson's farm in Middleton, he was known as "Mr. Account."
Daniels, who was a co-owner and worked on the farm for 45 years, died last Friday of COVID-19-related complications, according to his obituary. He was 82 years old.
While he spent part of his professional career in real estate and started Antec Pool Supplies, "he loved,quot; working at Richardson & # 39; s and continued to work there "until he was 70," says his obituary.
"For many employees he was a mentor who gave them their first job, along with confidence and a sense of responsibility," says the obituary. "They affectionately referred to him as 'Mr. Counts'. Many returned over the years to thank him for his faith in his abilities. He was deeply indebted to everyone who worked so hard to keep the Dairy in place. happy he is today. "
Daniels was married to his wife, Anne Richardson Daniels, for 53 years, and they raised three children. Later in life, he had Parkinson's disease and lived in a care facility. His wife visited him almost every day.
"Although the family is very sad to lose him, everyone expects him to enjoy his ice cream, eat a lot of jelly donuts and entertain everyone in heaven," says his obituary.
Read Daniels' full obituary:
William Albert Daniels passed away on April 17, due to complications related to the coronavirus.
Known for his sweet tooth, his youthful spirit and his spicy sense of humor, we will miss him.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Anne Richardson Daniels. Their three children Paul, Kim and Dave. Her sister Anita, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
It also leaves behind Phil and Janet ‘Rudy’ Riley, who were not only family members but also their closest friends. And her grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Callie and Harrison, who will never forget "Bebo's,quot; peculiar sense of humor.
He is deceased by his parents and his brother, Ray Daniels.
Bill was born in Westborough, MA on December 7, 1937, the son of Roy Daniels and Florina Francesco. He grew up in Peabody, MA, graduated from Peabody High School, and attended Boston University.
He started his career in real estate, founded Antec Pool Supplies, and eventually teamed up with his brother-in-law, Paul Richardson, as co-owner of Richardson Farms in Middleton, MA, where he worked for 45 years.
He loved being on the farm and continued working until he was 70 years old. For many employees, he was a mentor who gave them their first job, along with confidence and a sense of responsibility. They affectionately referred to him as ‘Mr. Account & # 39 ;. Many returned over the years to thank him for his faith in his abilities. I was deeply indebted to everyone who worked so hard to keep Dairy in the happy place it is today.
In his later years, he suffered from Parkinson's and had settled at a local assisted living center, where Anne visited him almost daily. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff who cared for him.
He loved his family, was very proud of his children, and was a devoted husband to his wife, Anne. During the many years they were married, they rarely spent more than a day apart. He often said that marrying her was the best decision of his life.
Although the family is very sad to lose him, everyone expects him to enjoy his ice cream, eat lots of jelly donuts and entertain everyone in heaven.
Due to the pandemic, we cannot have a wake or funeral. A memorial mass and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Sign up to receive Boston.com email alerts and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.
Thanks for registering!
%MINIFYHTML9344aa52c0bf9d8da6162f5fc1539edd12%