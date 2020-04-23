William and Kate share Instagram vs. Reality Post with Prince Louis

Prince william and Kate Middleton They are not regular royalty members, they are great royalty members!

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave their son Prince Louis an adorable greeting on the Kensington Royal social media account to celebrate his second birthday. In addition to sharing several portraits of the young royal having fun while finger painting, William and Kate also posted a fun shot of their birthday photoshoot.

In the post, which consisted of two photos, the recently crowned 2-year-old boy can be seen raising his hands to the camera and showing off the multi-colored paintings he had been playing with. And, in the second, Louis was caught smearing the paint on his face, taking a beautiful photograph.

When comparing the two images, the title said: "Instagram vs. Reality,quot;. The post continued, "Thank you for all of your adorable messages on Prince Louis' second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are excited to share new photos of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."