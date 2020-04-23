William and Kate share Instagram vs. Reality Post with Prince Louis

Prince william and Kate Middleton They are not regular royalty members, they are great royalty members!
On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave their son Prince Louis an adorable greeting on the Kensington Royal social media account to celebrate his second birthday. In addition to sharing several portraits of the young royal having fun while finger painting, William and Kate also posted a fun shot of their birthday photoshoot.
In the post, which consisted of two photos, the recently crowned 2-year-old boy can be seen raising his hands to the camera and showing off the multi-colored paintings he had been playing with. And, in the second, Louis was caught smearing the paint on his face, taking a beautiful photograph.
When comparing the two images, the title said: "Instagram vs. Reality,quot;. The post continued, "Thank you for all of your adorable messages on Prince Louis' second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are excited to share new photos of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."
The couple also made sure to include a snapshot of Louis's artwork, writing: "Sharing a sneak preview of Prince Louis' work before his second birthday."
Louis's last appearance on Kensington Royal's social media was also for a special occasion. Standing next to his older brothers. Prince george, 6 and Princess charlotte4, the royal trio paid tribute to the health workers who have been working on the front lines in the midst of the pandemic by giving them a lovely round of applause.
Last week, William and Kate discussed their three children's homeschooling during their interview with BBC Breakfast. "The kids have so much resistance, I don't know how, honestly," Kate said as she and William laughed. "You get to the end of the day, you write in the list of things that you did that day, somehow you set up a tent, you get it down again, you cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they had a great time. But, it's amazing how much you can put in a day, that's for sure. "
Another way the family of five spends time is by video calling their family members. As the duke discussed the challenges of staying connected during the pandemic, he revealed that he and Kate had been prioritizing keeping in touch with "the whole family online."
