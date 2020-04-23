Will Tua Tagovailoa slip into the NFL Draft over injury concerns? 7 landing points if you fall past the dolphins

At this time last year, Tua Tagovailoa was heading to be the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft 2020. Now there is uncertainty about where the Alabama quarterback will go in the first round.

Remember when the Miami Dolphins started 0-7 and supposedly were in full "Tank for Tua,quot; mode? Much has changed since last October.

First, Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain against Tennessee and had to lose a game. Tagovailoa then returned to LSU's Joe Burrow duel, but Burrow, on his way to a Heisman Trophy and a national championship, topped him in victory to confirm his status as the most important new prospect in the class. Finally, Tagovailoa suffered a serious hip injury against the state of Mississippi that interrupted her last college season.

MORE DRAFT NFL 2020:

Latest news | 7-round SN drill | The 100 best blackboards

While that was happening, the Bengals were completing the "Burial for the Burrow,quot;, while the Dolphins improved to 5-11, "falling,quot; to the No. 5 overall team.

Tagovailoa has become even closer to Miami, but that has become murky lately. Tagovailoa did not receive medical clearance to participate in the NFL Combine in February, and without the possibility of rechecking his health due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was unable to demonstrate to teams on the field that he was fully recovered.

Beyond any concern about the hip, Tagovailoa has certainly been hurt on some boards due to perceived durability issues, especially given his 6-0, 217-pound frame. That may or may not be the case for the Dolphins, but most of the latest rumors make Miami prefer Justin Herbert of Oregon as its future QB franchise, instead.

So what could happen to Tagovailoa if the Dolphins happen to Tua? Let's look at all the scenarios from the first round if it slips.

MORE: Breaking down the preliminary scenarios of Tua Tagovailoa

Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6)

This would make more sense to Tagovailoa immediately after the selection of the Dolphins, especially if the Dolphins take Herbert. The Chargers have great confidence in Tyrod Taylor as a bridge QB familiar with the Anthony Lynn system from his days in the Bills, but he's only signed for one more season.

At best for Tagovailoa, he would pull out a Baker Mayfield with the Browns in 2018 and defeat Taylor at some point for the job. At worst, he has another year to heal more and absorb Lynn's offense to help ease his transition to start in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers (No. 7)

If Tagovailoa beats the Dolphins and Chargers consecutively, then the field opens wide to recruit him. The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater for a three-year, $ 63 million contract to replace Cam Newton, but they have a reasonable escape for dead money after the 2021 season.

The basic two-year commitment to Bridgewater, which turns 28 in November, suggests that the Panthers will face each other with QB in mind until next year's draft at the earliest. They would have to love Tagovailoa's lead to deviate from their best defensive plan available.

MORE: How much would it cost to exchange for Tua Tagovailoa?

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/73/be/tua-tagovailoa-021820-getty-ftr_7jz5ugdkf8jg1ba2au8yoq12r.jpg?t=1496520704,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 9, No. 20)

The Jaguars would be a much stronger chance of catching a falling Tagovailoa in case it escapes from the Dolphins and Chargers. Jacksonville has confidence in sophomore QB Gardner Minshew, and is eager to correct his costly mistake with Nick Foles.

That being said, with two first-round picks, the Jaguars can still tackle a great defensive need a bit later and get Tagovailoa, who, if he's healthy, would be some improvement over Minshew. If they don't select Tagovailoa, it will be because they want to see more of what Minshew can do, knowing that Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is waiting in 2021 if things really go wrong.

Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12, No. 19)

With Tagovailoa potentially available, the Jaguars could still avoid his selection. The Raiders have teamed up with former Tagovailoa Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts in the third round. They already have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota and they have more pressing needs early.

But this is Jon Gruden, a QB-obsessed trainer, and Mike Mayock, a cunning GM who can take advantage of the value. It is no secret that the Raiders are not "in,quot; on Carr, which explains Mariota's intriguing contingency. Knowing all of that and having a little flexibility to choose from, they could take the opportunity to take Tagovailoa.

MORE: How good is Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua's younger brother?

Miami Dolphins (No. 18, No. 26)

Let us take you back to the 2007 NFL Draft, when many thought the Browns at No. 3 overall would select QB Brady Quinn. They were with future Hall of Fame left tackle Joe Thomas, and Quinn kept falling. The Browns returned to the first round with the Cowboys at No. 22 and landed at Quinn, after all.

Quinn was unsuccessful, but at the time, it was a good move for Cleveland to target its best passer after landing Thomas. This could happen in 2020 if the Dolphins chase an elite offensive tackle prospect early and the Chargers grab Herbert. This time, however, the Dolphins wouldn't need to trade to get that second chance.

Tua Tagovailoa https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/6e/e5/tua-tagovailoa-032320-ftr-getty_1qiawlxm9vs2m125epkfzo9l8x.jpg?t=-1546967215,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



New England Patriots (No. 23)

The Patriots somehow get Tagovailoa if they concern most of the league. His enemies may live with Jarrett Stidham as Tom Brady's successor, and probably even with Jacob Eason of Washington or Jake Fromm of Georgia in the third round. But there is a path where the Patriots go early with a tall passerby, be it Tagovailoa or Jordan Love from Utah.

They would have to rely on Tagovailoa's availability and ability to handle Josh McDaniels' complicated offense. But with Tagovailoa, who played for a coach at Nick Saban who has a great relationship with Bill Belichick, New England would have a hard time passing on that talent. If he is on the board, it would be much more attractive even if there is a good linebacker, edge rusher, or wide receiver with a late value.

New Orleans Saints (No. 24)

There's a growing sense that the Saints, who don't have a second-round pick, will be targeting Drew Brees' successor with their first-round pick. That is more likely to happen if there is a linebacker streak and they don't feel like getting a top receiver early after signing Emmanuel Sanders for a two-year contract.

In case Tagovailoa goes as expected to the Dolphins or Chargers, and if Herbert is gone as well, then the Saints would be interested in lining up Love to start as early as 2021. Logic says that Tagovailoa would be an obvious choice if lasts hard. long.

Tagovailoa can learn from Sean Payton with the help of Brees. Obviously, his size isn't an issue for them, and his left-hander would be fine, as first-team All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk can serve as an excellent blindside protector for a long time. Getting Tagovailoa could mean zero hits on Brees 'transition, maintaining the Saints' offensive explosiveness.

As for Tagovailoa who falls in the second round, forget it. There may be multiple teams scared about his future health, but all it takes is one team to believe he may be the transcendent NFL trader he was on his way to being a year ago.

There is no way that a smart and needy QB team like New England or New Orleans allows Tagovailoa to fall into a full free fall.