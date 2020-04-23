Will Meghan McCain vote for Democrat Joe Biden in the presidential election? – "Triumphs always make my mom cry,quot;

Meghan McCain is known for her support of the Republican Party, but that does not mean that she will vote for Donald Trump in the next presidential election! Does that mean she will vote for family friend Joe Biden?

The View star did not make this clear, but stressed that Trump will definitely not get his support because he always makes his mother cry. ‘

While on Watch What Happens Live yesterday, the conservative shared this and more, and it really looks like she might be voting for a Democrat for the first time!

The View co-host avoided giving Andy Cohen a direct answer when asked who he will vote for, but she stressed that "it doesn't take a rocket scientist,quot; to realize he won't vote for the current president.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden used to be best friends with his late father, Senator John McCain, and is still very close to the family.

Meghan mentioned that she "loves him very much," and then praised him for having to "appease fear rather than worsen it,quot; in the United States.

‘So I had a very long conversation with (Biden) a few days ago. I love him so much. I keep telling everyone, I promise you will know who I will vote for, but you don't have to be a space scientist to know that there is a man who has made my life painful and hell. And there is another man who literally guided me through the grieving process. It's not rocket science, "he continued saying on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Obviously, this is a great statement for the longtime conservative whose job it is to discuss all sorts of political and social issues with his liberal co-hosts of The View.



