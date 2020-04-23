will.i.am sends 750 disadvantaged children to university through the Charity Foundation

Instagram

In addition to speaking about the work of his i.am.angel Foundation, the Black Eyed Peas member has also reflected on how the coronavirus will dramatically change the world once the blockade is lifted.

Up News Info –

black Eyed Peas star William It is helping 750 disadvantaged children through the university in association with its i.am.angel Foundation.

The non-profit organization aims to help provide financial support and opportunities for young people to go to university, and told the British newspaper The Sun that it considers those involved in the initiative to be like a family.

"I send those children to college and connect them with my network of people and see what they can achieve in life," he explained. "I think my choice of family and responsibility is that I will serve 750 children this year."

The hit maker "I Gotta Feeling" continued: "Last year (19) was a very proud year for us, we sent kids to Brown, Stanford, Dartmouth, and these are like Ivy League, amazing schools and kids come from the ghetto. that I come from. "

"I think the work I do and where I choose to focus, I still have responsibilities and I still have love, joy and satisfaction," he added of his philanthropic efforts.

The musician continued to reflect on the impact the coronavirus will have on the world, and confessed that he believes that "everything will change dramatically" once the blockade is lifted.

"The world will no longer be as it used to be," he insisted. "Everyone has their aspirations that are not the same and my aspirations are unique. What I think is valuable is what I can do to impact people on a productive and optimistic level."

The star, whose real name is William Adams, stated: "I want to contribute to many different people, cultures and societies."