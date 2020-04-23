Will & Grace Series Finale says goodbye for the second time

I must admit, that was not exactly what we expected.

Will and grace I just said goodbye to the end of their second series, and if you expected to see the birth of Will or Grace's children, you're out of luck. If you were hoping to finally meet Karen's husband, Stan, you're out of luck. If you expected to see Jack perform on Broadway, you're out of luck. But if you wanted to see Matt Bomer (the character) return to be with Will again, and if you wanted to see Karen reunite with her rival, Lorraine (Minnie Driver), then you're very lucky, because those are the primary things that happened in this end.

Karen also came back with invisible Stan and Jack dancing on Broadway (although now their legs might be broken), and Grace went into labor, but the big parting moment was not about us watching the children. It was more about Will and Grace coming to terms with the fact that it will no longer be just Will and Grace. Now they're Will, Grace, Matt Bomer (the character), Grace's son, Will's son, and probably Jack and Karen forever, and everything will be away from Will's apartment and his couch, but that's fine with them, because change is good.