Why Tua Tagovailoa Won't Disappoint As Dolphins Top Pick Despite Injury History

The Miami Dolphins answered the quarterback's question once and for all by selecting Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite the draft week's smoke screens that suggested Miami might go with Justin Herbert of Oregon, the Dolphins risked generating a reward for the entire franchise. Tagovailoa is the most important quarterback team the Dolphins have made since taking Dan Marino 27th in the 1983 NFL Draft. At the college level, Tagovailoa had the same star power mark, perhaps more than Marino.

That's how good it was with the Crimson Tide. Alabama coach Nick Saban called Tagovailoa the most shocking player on the show, and the former Dolphins coach issued a warning before the draft.

MORE NFL 2020 PROJECT:

Live Ratings | Choose tracker | The 100 best blackboards

"I just hope the teams don't make the same mistake we made in Miami when we didn't take Drew Brees because we thought he was hurt," Saban said. "And look what he's done since then."

Miami needed a jolt in the quarterback position. The franchise had a winning season in the past decade and five different leading pins on that stretch. Tagovailoa should solidify the quarterback position when he is ready to replace veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is 37.

A year behind Fitzpatrick would not harm Tagovailoa's development considering that his season was cut short by a hip injury. Tagovailoa also dealt with ankle and knee injuries in college, and the durability question will need to be answered at the next level.

Injuries aside, Tagovailoa had one of the most notable college careers in recent memory. He finished with 7,442 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2019. Tagovailoa was the leader of an offense that averaged 45.6 points per game in 2018 and 47.2 points per game in 2019.

MORE: Tua Tagovailoa's Injury History

Miami weighed that against the risks of injury and chose the lead, and it's the right decision. Tagovailoa could have been the number 1 choice if it weren't for the season-ending injury. The Los Angeles Chargers went with Herbert with the next pick, and that means that at some level quarterbacks will be linked throughout their professional careers.

Given the choice between the two of us, we would also take Tagovailoa over Herbert. That's not a hit for Herbert, who has the talent for the arms and the mobility to be a successful quarterback in the league. Tagovailoa, however, is a better bet to be a franchise quarterback. He will also face Marino's comparisons, but that comes with the Miami territory.

Tagovailoa will have a chance to be a superstar in South Beach.

The talent is there to make it happen.