Bradley Lamb
Why Teddi Mellencamp is panicking for RHOBH season 10

The fourth wall rotates in the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives The season 10 premiere was no accident.

In fact, for those who caught the all-new episode from the night before, the producers once again inserted themselves into the final on-air footage. So it is evident that we will be listening to you a lot as the season progresses.

So it's no wonder RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester who is "panicking,quot; a little this season.

"Did you know they were changing the show when you started this season?" Sylvester asked Mellencamp.

"No, absolutely not! Like, I had no idea it was going to happen," said the Bravolebrity. "I just watched episode two and saw it happen again and I thought, 'What! This is crazy'. And then you start to panic, because you say a lot to the producer when you make your confessionals."

According to Mellencamp, before answering questions, she often talks through things with a producer to "communicate,quot; it. However, it seems that the images are now a fair game.

"So now, every week is like a complete surprise," he added.

However, the responsibility coach touted that his co-stars were "much more open,quot; during filming. And as a result, she learned much more about Erika jayne.

"I learned a totally different side from Erika," Mellencamp joked. "I feel like I know her a lot better than I have in the past two years."

We will be delighted to see this friendship on our television screens.

For all this and more, including a self-isolation update and details on All In by Teddi, be sure to check out the exclusive clips above.

The real housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. in Bravo!

(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

