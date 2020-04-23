Why Teddi Mellencamp is panicking for RHOBH season 10

The fourth wall rotates in the Beverly Hills Royal Housewives The season 10 premiere was no accident.

In fact, for those who caught the all-new episode from the night before, the producers once again inserted themselves into the final on-air footage. So it is evident that we will be listening to you a lot as the season progresses.

So it's no wonder RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp revealed to Daily pop co-host Justin Sylvester who is "panicking,quot; a little this season.

"Did you know they were changing the show when you started this season?" Sylvester asked Mellencamp.

"No, absolutely not! Like, I had no idea it was going to happen," said the Bravolebrity. "I just watched episode two and saw it happen again and I thought, 'What! This is crazy'. And then you start to panic, because you say a lot to the producer when you make your confessionals."