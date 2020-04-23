Why did the Raiders move to Las Vegas

The Raiders’ last game at the Oakland Coliseum, yes, it was officially the RingCentral Coliseum at the time, whatever, it didn’t end with cheers and a standing ovation for players leaving the field, but rather a booing chorus. and garbage in the field.

Uh, thanks for the memories?

A loss to the Jaguars on December 15, 2019 closed the door on the Raiders’ time in Oakland. The franchise will kick off the 2020 season in Las Vegas after calling Oakland its home for more than two decades after a previous move from Los Angeles in 1995.

There has been speculation about whether the new Raiders stadium will be completed in time for the inaugural season, but construction appears to be on schedule despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). It feels safe to say that the Las Vegas Raiders will officially hit the field in the not-too-distant future.

So why exactly did this change happen to Sin City? Here is the reasoning behind the move and what comes next.

Why did the Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas?

Relocation basically came down to one problem: finding a suitable place for home games.

“The commissioner and the membership found in 2016, in the context of considering a request by the Raiders to relocate to Los Angeles, that the current Raiders stadium is not suitable for NFL football, and should be replaced, a conclusion agreed by civic leadership in Oakland, “the league said in a statement released in April 2017.” Despite the established preference for clubs to continue serving their existing fans and communities, member clubs concluded that the Raiders should to move out of Oakland. “

The Raiders had previously attempted to relocate to Los Angeles, but the NFL closed that move and gave Oakland additional time to address the stadium’s problems. When the league rejected Oakland’s proposal, it opened the door for Las Vegas to hook the franchise.

While Oakland was uncomfortable with using taxpayer money for a new stadium, Las Vegas promised $ 750 million in public funds. Game over.

“The proposal to relocate to Las Vegas involves a clearly defined and well-funded proposal for a first-class stadium in a diverse and growing community that is well recognized as an entertainment destination,” the statement said. “It offers the Raiders a genuine opportunity to solve long-standing stadium problems and is expected to provide the club with solid prospects for the future.”

“After full consideration, the members approved the relocation of the Raiders’ territory to Las Vegas.”

Of the 32 NFL team owners, only Stephen Ross of the Dolphins voted against moving to Las Vegas, saying the league and its owners “owe it to fans to do everything possible to stay in the communities that we have supported until all options have been exhausted. “

When will the Raiders start playing in Las Vegas?

The Raiders are slated to kick off the 2020 NFL season at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL has yet to release the full regular season schedule, but the league's formula ensures that the Raiders will play these teams.

Start: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Originally, Las Vegas was also preparing to host this year’s NFL Draft, but hosting an event of that size would not have been wise given current patterns of social distancing. Instead, teams will make their choices from remote locations as part of a virtual draft.

The latest on the new Raiders stadium

Construction of the Allegiant stadium remains on schedule, a stadium official told ESPN, despite two workers at the site testing positive for COVID-19.

“In light of the immediate crisis, there is great concern regarding worker safety, workload and timing of shipments of materials,” Jeremy Aguero, spokesman for the Las Estadio Authority, told ESPN Vegas. “(The stadium construction company) Mortenson and McCarthy have put worker safety at the forefront of the project from day one; they continue to do so today.

“Labor volumes are meeting expectations for this period in the project development cycle with up to 2,000 workers on site each day and shipment of materials is generally on the way. Most materials are shipped. they store locally at this point. “

Allegiant Stadium, which will cost nearly $ 2 billion, is expected to be completed by July 31. The 2020 NFL season is supposed to start on September 10, but that date may change depending on future federal and state guidelines regarding the pandemic.

The Raiders shared an update on the state of the stadium last month via the team’s YouTube channel. (A live stream of the stadium is also available on the Mortenson and McCarthy website.)