Why did Jalen Hurts leave Alabama? A timeline of the Oklahoma QB road to the 2020 NFL Draft

Jalen Hurts sailed one of the most exciting professional bows of all time as a college football quarterback.

He started as a freshman in Alabama. He was sent to banking in his third year. He played in the College Football Playoff each of the past four years for two of the most winning shows in college football with Alabama and Oklahoma.

Now Hurts is trying to prove that he can play quarterback at the next level. After an impressive performance in the NFL Combine, you should have that opportunity.

So why did Hurts leave Alabama for Oklahoma again? Did that help your NFL actions? We look back on Hurts' college career.

MORE: Top 12 Settings Include Packers, Cowboys, Patriots in 2020 NFL Draft

First year season

Hurts came off the bench in his first college game in Alabama and totaled 150 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-6 win against USC on September 3, 2016. Hurts led Alabama to a 14-1 record and led the touchdown. lead in the PPC championship game before being overshadowed by Clemson's Deshaun Watson in a 35-31 loss.

The injuries ended with 2,780 passing yards, 954 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns in his first year. He entered his second season as a starter, but freshman Tua Tagovailoa created excitement upon arrival at Tuscaloosa.

Bench for Tua Tagovailoa

Hurts held the starting role in 2017 and led Alabama to a second straight appearance in the 2018 PPC championship game, this time as a team of a loss against Georgia.

Hurts was benched at halftime in favor of Tagovailoa with Crimson Tide 13-0, and Tagovailoa led a comeback in a 26-23 overtime thriller.

Hurts had 2,081 passing yards, 855 rushing yards and 25 total touchdowns as a sophomore, but Tagovailoa won the initial job the following season.

However, Alabama coach Nick Saban managed to keep both quarterbacks on the list, and

Hurts spent most of his junior season backing up Tagovailoa.

NFL 2020 PROJECT:

SN Project Center | Top 100 Players | Final mock draft

Redemption against Georgia

Hurts' redemption began in the 2018 SEC championship game against Georgia. Tagovailoa was injured, and Hurts intervened with Crimson Tide behind 28-21 and drove consecutive TD units.

He scored the game-winning TD in a 15-yard run with 1:04 remaining. That helped Crimson Tide reach the CFP Championship Game for the fourth consecutive season.

Hurts closed his Alabama career with two pass attempts in a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the 2019 CFP Championship Game on January 7, 2019.

Why did Jalen Hurts leave Alabama?

Hurts was transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season, where he followed consecutive Heisman Trophy winners at Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

Pain thrived as a starter on the Lincoln Riley offense. He finished with 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns and added 1,298 rushing yards and 20 TDs. He led Oklahoma to a 12-1 regular-season record and finished second in the Heisman Trophy vote behind LSU's Joe Burrow.

Hurts' college career ended in a 63-28 loss to the Tigers in the semifinals of the college football playoffs. He had 217 passing yards, 43 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Jalen hurts the screening of the NFL Draft

Hurts was asked if he would consider shifting his position in the NFL Combined, and he replied with a sharp tone.

"I've always been first on the team, but I think I'm a quarterback," said Hurts at Combine. "I think that's all,quot;.

It hurts impressed with the NFL Combine in drills and projects as high as a second-round pick in some simulated drafts. Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News hurts the Las Vegas Raiders in the 80th pick.