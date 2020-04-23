Who is Justin Herbert? NFL Draft scouting reports, highlights, and more on the great Oregon QB

While no one can be sure how a quarterback prospect will work once he reaches the NFL, the evaluators seem to have a pretty clear picture of where Herbert ranks among passers-by in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hebert, a 22-year-old who was literally raised to become an Oregon quarterback, sits comfortably behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa among the QBs on most major NFL Draft boards. Theirs is a large, heavily armed mobile passerby who has tons of potential given his hardworking mindset. You just need the right training in the NFL.

Herbert grew up in Eugene, Oregon, near Autzen Stadium. His grandfather played wide receiver for the Ducks in the 1960s, and he and his family frequented the Oregon soccer games before being drafted to play for the Ducks, an impressive achievement considering Nevada gave him his only other offer of FBS.

Four years later, Herbert left Oregon with the second-highest number of touchdown passes (95) and passing yards (10,541) in the school's history. Below is everything you need to know about the Pacific Northwest Large Field Marshal.

MORE: Draft 2020 NFL's Riskiest Teams

Justin Herbert Highlights

Herbert Oregon highlights highlight both his arm strength and athleticism, especially impressive straight-line speed.

Below are the highlights of his four-year career with the Ducks.

Justin Herbert 40 Times, NFL Combine Results

Of the quarterbacks who ran 40 yards in the 2020 NFL Combine, only Cole McDonald of Hawaii (4.58) and Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma (4.59) posted 40 times faster than Hebert's 4.68. He also posted the best 3-cone drilling time among quarterbacks at Combine with a 7.06-second run.

Herbert not only proved himself as one of the most athletic quarterbacks in Combine, but he also measured himself as the greatest. At 6-6, 236 pounds, he weighed a pound heavier than Nate Stanley of Iowa.

Height 6-6 Weight 236 pounds arms 32 7/8 " Hands 10 " 40 yard board 4.68 seconds Vertical jump 35.5 inch Long jump 123.0 inch 3 cone drill 7.06 seconds 20 yard transport 4.46 seconds

Below are Herbert's highlights from the 2020 NFL Combine, including his pitching drills on the field.

Oregon's Justin Herbert Statistics

Herbert's Oregon numbers are impressive enough on the surface. They look even better given the context of their work under three different coaching changes during their four years with the Ducks: Mark Helfrich in 2016, Willie Taggart in 2017, and Mario Cristobal in 2018-19.

In the sixth game of the 2016 season, Herbert became the first true freshman to start QB for Oregon since Chris Miller did so in 1983. He kept the initial job for his sophomore year but suffered a broken collarbone. at the beginning of the season. The numbers from his past two seasons in Oregon demonstrated what he could do when he was healthy and starting a full list of games.

Year School Class Games Comp. Att. Pct. Yards ALREADY AY / A TDs INTs Classification 2016 Oregon FR 8 162 255 63.5 1,936 7.6 8.4 19 4 4 148.8 2017 Oregon SO 8 139 206 67.5 1,983 9.6 10.0 fifteen 5 5 167.5 2018 Oregon JR 13 240 404 59.4 3,151 7.8 8.3 29 8 144.6 2019 Oregon MR 14 286 428 66.8 3,471 8.1 9.0 32 6 6 156.8

Courtesy of the Oregon Athletics site, Herbert's professional accomplishments with the Ducks are detailed below:

He led Oregon to a 29-13 record in 42 career starts, including a 27-8 record in the past three seasons.

Oregon averaged 37.2 points per game during its 42 career starts.

He had a TD pass in 40 of 42 career starts, including a streak of 35 consecutive games.

He finished second in Oregon history in TD passes (95) and passing yards (10,541), good for sixth and 14th, respectively, in Pac-12 history.

All-time leader of the program in complete passes (827) and pass attempts (1,293).

He holds the program record for most TD passes (54) and pass yards (5,904) inside Autzen Stadium.

Oregon was 19-3 and averaged 42.8 points per game during Herbert's 22 starts at Autzen Stadium.

He ended his career with 35 TD passes and just five interceptions in 15 Pac-12 road games (14 starts).

One of only two players in program history with consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons.

Nine 300-yard rushing games are the second most in the show's history.

He threw a TD pass to 24 different players throughout his career.

He had 50 TD passes in his career and only four interceptions in the red zone.

Justin Herbert https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/ee/70/justin-herbert-112319-getty-ftr_9zix82qbz5s31cra9t2m42m7t.jpg?t=-1693930986,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Justin Herbert NFL Draft scouting reports

"Herbert is efficient and mentally tough with an underrated athleticism, which manifested itself in the stretch of his final season with the Ducks. He needs a little help in making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl he showed how receptive he is to training." "

"A large and talented full-field scanner capable of finding the right reading and tossing it around the yard from pocket or on the go. Herbert was quick to pitch in 2018, but showed noticeable improvement in that area, excluding Auburn's first game. He is confident in his protection as he works through hedges and route development and has a great talent for boys arms and driving speed to stress and impress defenses. He is confident of attacking downfield, but tactile striking They evade and may have created attempts with certain short and intermediate pitches. Placing the ball requires additional emphasis, but upgrading the NFL skill talent could help it flourish. Herbert has a high ceiling and is the most gifted quarterback. physically in the draft, but he doesn't have as many "wow,quot; plays as expected for someone with his traits, experience, and potential. "

Justin Herbert major, Oregon GPA

In 2019, Herbert became the second player in Pac-12 history to win the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the "Academic Heisman." The award "recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for academic success, soccer performance, and exemplary leadership."

Herbert, who graduated with a General Sciences degree, maintained a 4.01 GPA in Oregon.

Herbert was also a three-time Academic All-America First Team Award winner (2017, 2018, 2019) and a two-time Academic All-America Team Member of the Year (2018, 2019).

Justin Herbert's brother

The tradition of the Herbert family in Oregon is still strengthening. Justin's brother Patrick, who was a four-star tight end in high school, signed with the Ducks in 2018.

Patrick Herbert, who like Justin attended Sheldon High School in Eugene, is a 6-5, 251-pound beast who was rated the # 1 pick in the state of Oregon by 247 Sports (and tight end No. 6 in the country). He chose Oregon over California, Florida, Nebraska, Oregon State, and Penn State.

Patrick Herbert came out red in his first year in 2019, so he never had a chance to play in a game at Autzen Stadium with his brother.