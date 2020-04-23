Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend? A 2020 relationship timeline for Heisman and Olivia Holzmacher winner

Joe Burrow, who is almost certain to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as first general in the 2020 NFL Draft, is a taken man.

The quarterback, who led LSU to a national championship and also won the Heisman Trophy, is dating Olivia Holzmacher.

The couple met in 2017 while they were both attending Ohio State University and have been dating for two and a half years.

His first photo on Instagram as a boyfriend and girlfriend was published on August 13, 2017.

Burrow left the state of Ohio in 2018 to transfer to LSU. Holzmacher studied data analysis and graduated in 2019, according to the New York Post.

Holzmacher could often be seen on the sidelines of LSU games.

And she was at his side when he won the Heisman Trophy.