Who is Isaiah Simmons and what is his position? Five Quick Facts About Clemson's NFL 2020 Draft Superstar

Is Isaiah Simmons the best linebacker prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft? Or is it the best security prospect in the class?

Who cares?

The former Clemson defensive superstar will go high in the first round to make more big plays across the field for his new team. For those NFL teams that don't feel comfortable taking Simmons because they don't know what position to play for them, consider it your loss.

Sporting News spoke to Simmons before the draft as part of his partnership with Oikos Triple Zero and his new announcement "Flex your Cry-ceps,quot;. In conjunction with the campaign, Simmons will be among several of the top recruits to attend a virtual after-DJ party, led by Shaquille O & # 39; Neal on Instagram Live at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

"As an athlete, everyone is locked into everyone's physical strength, but as I've been through this process and preparing for this moment, I've also thought about emotional strength," said Simmons. "It really hit me. It's the & # 39; Cry-ceps & # 39 ;, you can't do better than that."

As we wait to see if Simmons sheds tears when he gets the NFL call while surrounded by a small group of family and friends Thursday night, here is what you need to know about the dynamic versatile defender:

What position does Isaiah Simmons play?

Simmons (6-4, 238 pounds) was drafted to Clemson of Olathe, Kansas, as a defense. After redshirting as a freshman, he proved his worth as coverage insurance right away, but he also showed signs that he could do a lot more with his tackle and his ability to reach the quarterback.

That raised the idea of ​​changing his "regular,quot; position to linebacker in 2018. He responded with 89 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, an INT and a TD to help the Tigers win a national championship. Last season, he populated the stat sheet on a whole new level of mastery with 104 tackles, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble on another 15-game slate.

Simmons graduated in December, in addition to winning the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the nation. That made it an easy option to enter the draft after peak achievements at Clemson.

He knows which word best describes him

When asked to summarize his best quality, Simmons went to the label each draft evaluator gave him in 2020: "There is no other word than versatile."

Simmons' transition from safety to linebacker had a final wrinkle in which he asked to extend and play other positions as well to maximize certain defensive sets. from the end to the corner.

"My last season at Clemson was the first time we did that," said Simmons. "It was kind of a week-to-week experiment and what I was really going to do. All of the experiments were successful."

Simmons was also blessed with amazing instincts to diagnose and make plays across the field, something that many young NFL players cannot be taught.

"It was mostly natural. The more I learned about positions, the more natural it was for me," Simmons said. "It wasn't just about learning what I did, but also about learning what everyone else did."

Isaiah Simmons NFL Combine Highlights

Simmons, in addition to measuring extremely well, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, jumped 39 inches vertically and jumped 11 inches at Indianapolis. If indeed the 2020 Combined was "Underwear Olympics,quot;, one should consider Simmons among the best "decathletes,quot; in the 2020 draft class.

Simmons' 40 tied for No. 6 in all positions, matching some of the fastest widths and corners. He was tied for 11th overall in the wide jump. With Clemson capable of a Pro Day, too, he kept his impressive numbers there.

"I understand that he was definitely evaluating himself for two different positions," Simmons said of his pre-draft process. "I did everything I could to stay ready and prepared for safety or the linebacker, whatever a team thought I needed to play. I felt I was ready rather than having to prepare for it."

Compare your game with two NFL insurances

Simmons has paid attention to linebackers who play as securities in the NFL, and vice versa as well.

"I wouldn't say I saw a lot of guys when I was young, but now they are Derwin James and Tyrann Mathieu, because they play similar roles with their versatility."

He doesn't care about detractors and will play anywhere.

To borrow from his Clemson trainer Dabo Swinney, "it is crazy,quot; to think that Simmons is being downgraded by some teams that overlook his elite baseline game and are stuck not being able to put him in a traditional spot particular in its defense. .

"I'm not frustrated by that," said Simmons. "If an NFL coach doesn't think it fits his system, it is what it is. I know I'll find a home somewhere."

As for which position becomes his primary home, he's eager to get back to where he left off doing everything for Clemson.

"I feel very comfortable," said Simmons. "I have no doubt that I can do it."