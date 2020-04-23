Whitney Houston Biopic assures the writer of & # 39; Bohemian Rhapsody & # 39;

WENN

In addition to Anthony McCarten, the heritage of the singer of & # 39; I Wanna Dance With Somebody & # 39; and lifelong mentor Clive Davis have also been in talks with Stella Meghie, film director of & # 39; The Photograph & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Oscar nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody"Screenwriter Anthony McCarten has been selected to write the script for an upcoming Whitney houston biopic.

The tragic superstar real estate officials have been working with Whitney's mentor Clive Davis to develop "I want to dance with someone"And now the project is taking shape with McCarten hired to adapt the singer's life story to the big screen.

According to Deadline.com, they have also entered into conversations with "The photographFilmmaker Stella Meghie will direct the film, which has been described as a "joyous, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of the best female R&B pop vocalist of all time, following her journey from darkness to stardom. musical ".

McCarten has become known for his award-winning biographies, in addition to "Bohemian Rhapsody," which has revolved around life in recent times. Queen Leader Freddie mercury, played on-screen by Rami Malek, he was also the man behind the Stephen Hawking movie "The theory of everything"starring Eddie Redmayneand Winston Churchill's War Drama "Darkest hour" with old Gary.

The three main men took home the Oscars for their performances.

McCarten also wrote the Netflix 2019 launch. "The two popes", adapted from his own work," The Pope ", and is currently working on a Bee Gees biopic and a Broadway musical about the life of Neil Diamond.

The broadcast information has not yet been revealed, but Yaya DaCosta she previously played the singer / actress in a 2015 television movie simply titled "Whitney", directed by Angela Bassett.

Houston died in 2012, at age 48.